Dollar Tree Stocking Stuffers Camping Enthusiasts Will Love

As the holiday rolls around, many of us are making lists, checking them twice, and hunting for the perfect gifts for people we love. Ever since "A Visit from St. Nicholas" popularized the idea of "stockings hung by the chimney with care" in the early 1800s, filling stockings with small gifts and surprises has become one of the most charming — and sometimes most challenging — American Christmas traditions. While many people still enjoy hunting for small, meaningful surprises to tuck into mantel-hung socks, those little items can add up quickly. If you're stuffing a stocking for someone who'd rather be under the stars than under the chimney, you're in luck: Dollar Tree has plenty of camping-friendly goodies that make thoughtful, affordable holiday surprises.

With more than 9,000 stores across the U.S., Dollar Tree is an accessible stop for many shoppers, and even simple finds can turn into essential travel hacks. Although inventory varies by location and season, most stores reliably offer an array of essentials — from home goods to party supplies — along with a surprising number of items suited for outdoors enthusiasts. While prices have risen in recent years (most items now start at $1.50 and some cost more), Dollar Tree remains a budget-friendly option for delightful stocking stuffers.

We've done some legwork — both in stores and online — to round up the best Dollar Tree finds for the campers and outdoor lovers in your life. Since stockings can hold quite a bit, our picks are grouped into categories that campers appreciate. From camp-kitchen tools to campfire essentials, first-aid basics and toiletries, DIY tools and gear, and organizational items, this list should spark plenty of ideas for fun and affordable stocking additions (Dollar Tree even carries the stockings themselves!).