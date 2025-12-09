Sandwiched Between Denver And Omaha Is A Storybook Rental On The Way To The Rockies
If you're headed on an out-West road trip towards the Rockies and need a place to stay in Nebraska, one Airbnb has a perfect rating and hundreds of previous guests raving about their stay: The Storybook Cottage. Located just outside the small Nebraska town of Gothenburg, this stay has cozy vibes and thoughtful touches that make it the perfect pitstop between Omaha and Denver to recharge on your way to the Rocky Mountain's best attractions.
Hosted by superhosts Tom and Cindy, the cottage can comfortably sleep up to five guests and offers self-check-in for extra convenience. Prices vary with your dates, but generally the cottage runs around $115 a night, all fees included. The home is adjacent to two other neighbors, giving all the small-town vibes that embody Gothenburg. Whether you're heading to Rocky Mountain National Park, Scotts Bluff National Monument, or Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, this cottage has everything you need to refresh and recharge before you hit the road again.
For road-trippers making their way toward the Rockies, a stop in Gothenburg makes for a nice side quest. The town, named after the European city, has Swedish roots tracing back to its earliest settlers in the late 1800s. It's also known for having two original Pony Express stations, one of which has now been turned into a museum. Here, visitors can learn more about the history of the Old West mail express that crossed the Great Plains and traversed through the Rocky Mountains from 1860 to 1861 to deliver urgent messages between Missouri and California. History buffs can also check out the Sod House Museum, which celebrates early pioneer homes, and the Swedish Crosses Cemetery. Those looking for a quick walk in scenic nature can head to Lake Helen, which is home to a playground and covered bridge. For a bit more R&R, Gothenburg is also home to one of the top-rated golf courses in the U.S., Wild Horse Golf Club.
The Storybook Cottage makes for a perfect pitstop to the Rockies
The Storybook Cottage has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a sunroom, where you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee and breakfast before heading out for the day. There's also a pull-out desk in the sunroom if you're working during your travels or just need to respond to some emails. The full-size kitchen has everything you need for preparing meals (a great way to save money in your travel budget), and the back deck includes a grill and utensils for any barbecue cravings.
You'll find a list of standard amenities as well, including A/C and heating, WiFi, a smart TV to access your personal streaming profiles, towels, shampoo and bodywash, and extra blankets. Travelers with kids have access to a pack 'n play, high chair, kids books, and toys. EV roadtrippers can also recharge with the home's Level 2 charger before leaving. And if you still aren't sure if this cottage is a fit for your travel needs, here are some crucial questions to ask your Airbnb host before booking.
One standout feature is that the hosts have stocked a backup supplies pantry for visitors who forgot items like a toothbrush, toothpaste, or personal hygiene items. You'll find these supplies in a container in the bathroom, with each item costing just $1. This supply pantry runs on an "honesty" system, so just pay for each item in the Honesty Jar located on the kitchen counter. This goes for the bottled water and sodas prestocked in the fridge, too. Another special touch the hosts offer is complimentary cinnamon rolls and cookies. Just be sure to request these at least 48 hours before your check-in (we're pretty sure they are freshly-baked!).
What previous guests say about The Storybook Cottage
One thing you won't find with The Storybook Cottage (at least at the time of writing) are any Airbnb review red flags. The cottage has a five-star rating on Airbnb, making it a "guest favorite" and in the top 1% of listings. With over 300 reviews, that's no small feat. As one reviewer explained, "This was HANDS DOWN the best Airbnb we have ever stayed in. I was confused how they could keep a 5.0 review with all the people who have stayed there, but now I get it!"
Guests praise the home for its cleanliness and comfort, and many previous guests loved the extra details like the cinnamon rolls, kid-friendly touches, and extra toiletries available through the "honesty jar." Renters also appreciate the proximity to Gothenburg, which guests said they enjoyed exploring during their stay. One reviewer from Fairborn, Ohio, wrote: "This location was perfect. It was easy to walk to a variety [of] places for outdoor experiences, historically, and for small shopping needs. This is a small town with a big heart. I even had a neighbor stop by with a box of tomatoes to see if I would like some." Several reviewers mention that the home is in a quiet, residential area with excellent access to the beautiful historical avenues, attractions, and local businesses of Gothenburg.
Many guests appear to be regulars who have stayed in the cottage multiple times. However, reviewers staying for the first time all seemed equally impressed, and others who were returning guests mentioned that the hosts are always responsive, helpful, and friendly. With this much glowing praise from hundreds of previous guests, The Storybook Cottage certainly stands out as a gem for Gothenburg visitors looking for a cozy stay.