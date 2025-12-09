Sandwiched Between Denver And Omaha Is A Storybook Rental On The Way To The Rockies

If you're headed on an out-West road trip towards the Rockies and need a place to stay in Nebraska, one Airbnb has a perfect rating and hundreds of previous guests raving about their stay: The Storybook Cottage. Located just outside the small Nebraska town of Gothenburg, this stay has cozy vibes and thoughtful touches that make it the perfect pitstop between Omaha and Denver to recharge on your way to the Rocky Mountain's best attractions.

Hosted by superhosts Tom and Cindy, the cottage can comfortably sleep up to five guests and offers self-check-in for extra convenience. Prices vary with your dates, but generally the cottage runs around $115 a night, all fees included. The home is adjacent to two other neighbors, giving all the small-town vibes that embody Gothenburg. Whether you're heading to Rocky Mountain National Park, Scotts Bluff National Monument, or Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, this cottage has everything you need to refresh and recharge before you hit the road again.

For road-trippers making their way toward the Rockies, a stop in Gothenburg makes for a nice side quest. The town, named after the European city, has Swedish roots tracing back to its earliest settlers in the late 1800s. It's also known for having two original Pony Express stations, one of which has now been turned into a museum. Here, visitors can learn more about the history of the Old West mail express that crossed the Great Plains and traversed through the Rocky Mountains from 1860 to 1861 to deliver urgent messages between Missouri and California. History buffs can also check out the Sod House Museum, which celebrates early pioneer homes, and the Swedish Crosses Cemetery. Those looking for a quick walk in scenic nature can head to Lake Helen, which is home to a playground and covered bridge. For a bit more R&R, Gothenburg is also home to one of the top-rated golf courses in the U.S., Wild Horse Golf Club.