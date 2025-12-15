New York City's Retirement Haven Is A Dreamy Outer-Borough Neighborhood With A 55+ Community
Being New York City's "forgotten borough" has its advantages. Staten Island offers a sense of safety and calm that can be hard to find elsewhere in The Big Apple. It's the least populated of the city's five boroughs — roughly half a million of the more than 8 million New Yorkers call it home. It also ranks as the city's safest borough, with crime rates significantly lower than the citywide average. According to NYPD Compstat figures, major crime has fallen about 3% in the borough in 2025. In addition, Staten Island is affordable, with house prices similar to apartment prices in other boroughs. Its quality of life benefits from a suburban vibe in its neighborhoods, many of which include golf clubs, shopping centers, and access to cultural sites and outdoor recreation.
Many residents appreciate Staten Island for its quieter way of life while remaining connected to the city, making it appealing for families and retirees alike. One such community is The Tides, a 55+ retirement community in the borough's Charleston neighborhood. From there, Midtown Manhattan is roughly 30 miles away, the Staten Island Ferry Terminal about 15 miles, and Newark International Airport about 15 miles away, providing convenient access for retirees wanting to travel.
All about The Tides
Charleston is one of Staten Island's least populated neighborhoods. Here, behind a security gate, The Tides is a development of 190 individually owned semi-attached homes, built around 2006. Designed specifically for people 55 and older, the residences feature first-floor primary suites, open kitchens, high-ceilinged living rooms, attached garages, landscaped yards, and, in select homes, direct waterfront views. Many appear modest from the outside, but inside they open to surprisingly generous layouts, often with two bedrooms, multiple baths, lofts, and finished basements that provide nearly 2,500 square feet of living space. The median price for homes is around $863,000 as of this writing. Residents don't need to worry about maintenance like snow removal and lawn care, leaving more time to enjoy the community's amenities, which include an outdoor pool, tennis and pickleball courts, a bocce court, and a clubhouse where neighbors gather for everything from billiards and cards to Zumba classes and Friday night pizza parties. It is a place where friendships form quickly.
Some residents moved from busier boroughs or nearby neighborhoods seeking more space and a sense of belonging. Others cite practical comforts: The high elevation that provides peace of mind during storms, the ability to downsize maintenance while upsizing living space, or commutes with easy access to the West Shore Expressway, the Outerbridge Crossing, and nearby shopping at Bricktown Centre. For those seeking a peaceful, luxurious, and community-oriented place to call home without leaving the boundaries of New York City, The Tides offers the best of both worlds.
About the Charleston neighborhood
Residents of The Tides benefit from its location in Charleston, which sits at Staten Island's southwestern tip, where quiet suburban streets meet wide-open marshlands and the tidal waters of the Arthur Kill, a 10-mile channel between Staten Island and New Jersey. Originally a 19th-century brickmaking village, the neighborhood was named for Charles Kreischer, a member of the family behind Kreischer Brick Works.
Today, Charleston blends deep-rooted heritage with suburban growth. It includes residential enclaves and expansive wetlands, creating an almost rural feel. One of Charleston's defining features is its access to nature: Portions of the Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve — a 260-acre oasis of pine barrens, ponds, trails, and sand dunes — lie within the neighborhood. Nearby wetlands, like the Saw Mill Creek Marshes, underscore Charleston's role as a key part of the island's ecological corridor.
Balancing this green expanse is one of Staten Island's major retail hubs: Bricktown Centre at Charleston. Opened in the 2000s, the complex brought national retailers, restaurants, cafés, and a movie theater to an area that had remained largely undeveloped for decades. But now it serves as a commercial anchor for the island's South Shore. Residents who commute on the Staten Island Ferry also get a free up-close glimpse of the Statue of Liberty, a ride considered one of the best budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York City.