New York City's Retirement Haven Is A Dreamy Outer-Borough Neighborhood With A 55+ Community

Charleston is one of Staten Island's least populated neighborhoods. Here, behind a security gate, The Tides is a development of 190 individually owned semi-attached homes, built around 2006. Designed specifically for people 55 and older, the residences feature first-floor primary suites, open kitchens, high-ceilinged living rooms, attached garages, landscaped yards, and, in select homes, direct waterfront views. Many appear modest from the outside, but inside they open to surprisingly generous layouts, often with two bedrooms, multiple baths, lofts, and finished basements that provide nearly 2,500 square feet of living space. The median price for homes is around $863,000 as of this writing. Residents don't need to worry about maintenance like snow removal and lawn care, leaving more time to enjoy the community's amenities, which include an outdoor pool, tennis and pickleball courts, a bocce court, and a clubhouse where neighbors gather for everything from billiards and cards to Zumba classes and Friday night pizza parties. It is a place where friendships form quickly.

Some residents moved from busier boroughs or nearby neighborhoods seeking more space and a sense of belonging. Others cite practical comforts: The high elevation that provides peace of mind during storms, the ability to downsize maintenance while upsizing living space, or commutes with easy access to the West Shore Expressway, the Outerbridge Crossing, and nearby shopping at Bricktown Centre. For those seeking a peaceful, luxurious, and community-oriented place to call home without leaving the boundaries of New York City, The Tides offers the best of both worlds.