America's Snowiest City Probably Isn't Where You'd Expect

If you hate the cold, visiting the snowiest city in America probably isn't on your bucket list. But for anyone who enjoys the sight, touch, and atmosphere of fresh, powdery snow blanketing everything like a snow globe that just won't quit, finding the country's snowiest city could lead them to a new favorite winter holiday destination. Now, you may think you can already guess this title belongs to South Bend, Indiana's snowiest city that's known for being a winter wonderland. Or maybe you're leaning towards Anchorage in Alaska, where you can drive Hatcher Pass, a scenic road trip with breathtaking views of Alaska's snow-doused backcountry. If so, you are slightly off the mark, because this title belongs to Syracuse in New York.

According to the Golden Snow Globe National Show Contest, a ranking of the snowiest U.S. cities with populations exceeding 100,000 people, Syracuse was the snowiest city in the 2024–2025 season. It's a regular on various snowiest lists, averaging over 110 inches of snow every year. The National Weather Service measured a total snowfall of 110.5 inches at Syracuse Airport after this last winter.

Syracuse receives so much snow each year because of a natural phenomenon known as lake effect snow. This is essentially where warm lake water reacts with cold, dry air to create snowflakes. Syracuse's proximity to Lake Ontario means it gets its fair share of lake effect snow. A recent study actually found that Lake Ontario and the effect it creates produces up to 116 inches of snow for Syracuse annually. This can also, unfortunately, bring snowstorms and other adverse winter weather to the city.