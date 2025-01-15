New York's Largest Ski Resort Is An Adirondack Paradise Recognized For Affordability And Beauty

The Adirondacks are considered one of New York's best mountain ranges, offering a gateway to the outdoors. But if you're looking for affordable skiing, there's only one place in the Adirondacks to go: Gore Mountain. Despite its affordability, Gore Mountain offers plenty to do. Being the largest ski resort in the Adirondacks, at over 450 acres, visitors can explore 108 trails across 14 different lifts and seven mountainous areas. The slopes are plenty long and give you a chance to really show off your skills as well, with an over 2,500-foot height difference from peak to base.

According to SKI's 2025 Reader Survey Awards, Gore Mountain has plenty to offer visitors, ranking in eighth place when it comes to East Coast ski resorts and third for best value in the region. With the group that owns it, ORDA (New York State's Olympic Regional Development Authority), making regular upgrades to the ski resort, there's no doubt that it will only get better and more exciting, while still aiming to keep costs down.

With many large ski resorts charging nearly $300 for passes, finding a destination that offers single-day passes for just over $100 is quite a feat. Not only does Gore Mountain offer this but it also offers additional discounts, especially if you are paying in advance or for multiple days. Additionally, children, teens, and seniors all get some impressive savings, making it affordable for the whole family. With online booking offering almost a 50% discount in some cases (the earlier you book, the better your savings), it's well worth planning out your adventure as soon as possible.