This Secret Airplane Feature Gives You More Space Sitting In A Cramped Economy Seat

Have you ever felt cramped on an airplane? Most people know the feeling. It seems we're all trying to find ways to enjoy a little more space when flying economy. It's often why people pay more for bulkhead seats, though you should think twice before sitting in this seemingly convenient row. It's also why some savvier travelers will deliberately book a seat at the back of the plane, which is in many ways the best seat on the plane if you want the most space.

Unfortunately, both of these tactics also have cons, such as having to spend more or deal with more turbulence. But there's another way you can give yourself more space in economy, even if you're sitting in the middle of the plane. A little button under the armrests of middle and aisle seats has been a secret shared amongst those in the know for the longest time. Now more and more travelers are learning how this button can let you raise your armrest, giving you more room to stretch out or wriggle about. It's something even flight attendants insist is a game-changer for a better flight.

It's also really easy to do. Once you locate the button or lever near the armrest's hinge, you just release the lock and lift your armrest. The button may also be behind the back of the armrest. While this function is necessary for accessibility, allowing passengers with mobility issues to get in and out of their seats more easily, it's also great for making your seat feel less cramped. Some passengers also swear by it for getting out of their seat when the one in front of them is reclined.