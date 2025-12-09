This Secret Airplane Feature Gives You More Space Sitting In A Cramped Economy Seat
Have you ever felt cramped on an airplane? Most people know the feeling. It seems we're all trying to find ways to enjoy a little more space when flying economy. It's often why people pay more for bulkhead seats, though you should think twice before sitting in this seemingly convenient row. It's also why some savvier travelers will deliberately book a seat at the back of the plane, which is in many ways the best seat on the plane if you want the most space.
Unfortunately, both of these tactics also have cons, such as having to spend more or deal with more turbulence. But there's another way you can give yourself more space in economy, even if you're sitting in the middle of the plane. A little button under the armrests of middle and aisle seats has been a secret shared amongst those in the know for the longest time. Now more and more travelers are learning how this button can let you raise your armrest, giving you more room to stretch out or wriggle about. It's something even flight attendants insist is a game-changer for a better flight.
It's also really easy to do. Once you locate the button or lever near the armrest's hinge, you just release the lock and lift your armrest. The button may also be behind the back of the armrest. While this function is necessary for accessibility, allowing passengers with mobility issues to get in and out of their seats more easily, it's also great for making your seat feel less cramped. Some passengers also swear by it for getting out of their seat when the one in front of them is reclined.
When you can and can't raise your armrest on the plane
Now you know the secret to a more comfortable flight, it's important to only raise your armrest when it's safe to do so. Official FAA regulations stipulate that armrests need to be in their "normal forward/down position" whenever the plane is taking off and landing. This ensures the aisles remain clear of any obstructions that could prevent someone from moving to an emergency exit. You could argue that having the armrest down obstructs you more, but it's possible your raised armrest could obstruct the passenger sitting behind you.
You may also not be able to raise your armrest when flying on certain airlines. This isn't necessarily a policy issue, but rather because some newer planes no longer have this button or lever. You can check if your plane or seat has moveable armrests before you even fly. Many airlines, including United, have online seat maps for all their planes that tell you which seats in economy have moveable armrests. Funnily enough, those aforementioned bulkhead seats people pay extra for often don't have this feature because their armrests store the tray table.
If you do snag a seat with an armrest, try this quick and easy way to sink a little deeper into your economy seat on your next flight. Of course, even if you are aiming for a specific type of seat, you'll still need to be very organized to grab it. Travel pro Samantha Brown says that to secure the best seat possible on a plane, you should check in right when the option becomes available online, even if it means having to wake up at an unsociable hour.