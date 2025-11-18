Think Twice Before Sitting In This Seemingly Convenient Row On The Plane

Travelers are sometimes surprisingly opinionated about where they like to sit on an airplane. If you have a tight connection or just can't wait to get to your destination, you're likely a front-row enthusiast. If you want to take your time boarding and have a higher likelihood of a row to yourself, you're probably extolling the virtues of the back. Then you have the die-hard window-seat fans who agree that this is excellent for a red-eye flight and the frequent travelers who know the aisle seat is the best choice. Regardless of your personal opinion, there's a certain row — the bulkhead row — that's seemingly extra-convenient and spacious — so much so that carriers like American Airlines and Delta offer a seat here as a perk in their higher-fare booking options.

The bulkhead is the divider found between the different sections of an aircraft, separating the galleys and, in some cases, the various classes. And the bulkhead row is usually right before this partition, which means you don't have anyone ahead of you. That's right, no irritating passengers reclining their seat almost into your lap while you're trying to enjoy your box of spaghetti bolognese. Often you'll have more legroom as well, so you can stretch out in front of you instead of in the aisle — one common passenger activity that drives flight attendants up the wall. And if you're in the row facing the forward galley, you'll get served first, so you can grab that chicken dinner while it's hot, while those unlucky enough to be in the back have to contend with whatever's left.

But although there are clear benefits to getting — and even advance-booking — a seat in the bulkhead row, think twice before doing so. There are many disadvantages that come with it, which you should consider carefully.