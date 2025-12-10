This Charming California City Outside Sacramento Offers Scenic Landscapes, Great Food, And Lively Local Bars

The town of Colusa has some amazing neighbors: The Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreational Area is to its north, while the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge is to its west. Sprawled over 67 acres, the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area (a former city dump transformed into a popular park) is the perfect place to spend the day or a weekend. It has a picnic area, a small boat launch, and over two dozen campsites. It is just a stone's throw from downtown Colusa.

Anglers flock to the area; it is known for striped bass, rainbow trout, and salmon fishing. Both boat and bank fishing are allowed, but all anglers must have a valid California fishing license. Birdwatchers also love the area, as it is home to numerous species of birds; it is on one of the main migratory paths on the West Coast.

The Colusa Wildlife Refuge covers about 5,000 acres of wet and grassland. There are many activities to enjoy while at the refuge, including an observation walkway and deck, bicycling, hunting, a 3-mile scenic drive, and a photography blind (by reservation only). A great way to sample the park is the 1.1-mile Colusa Wildlife Refuge Trail, an out-and-back rated as easy and flat. An AllTrails reviewer said, "Beautiful, short trail with lots of birdsong from the migratory birds." The trail meanders through Powell Slough and passes the boardwalk. The boardwalk is a great place to birdwatch; a reviewer on Tripadvisor praised the great birding opportunities of the area, saying, "We saw a variety of ducks, Ross geese, snow geese, egrets, herons, kingfisher, falcon, and so much more."