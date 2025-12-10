This Charming California City Outside Sacramento Offers Scenic Landscapes, Great Food, And Lively Local Bars
A little over 60 miles north of Sacramento on Interstate 5 is a charming community with riverfront scenery, locally-sourced food, and multiple restaurants and bars. Colusa is located in the Sacramento Valley region and encompasses about 3.5 square miles. The small town, with a population of just shy of 6,000 residents, has a lovely waterfront location on the Sacramento River at Salmon Bend. When numerous Southerners relocated to Colusa after the Civil War, they brought their architectural style with them. That's how this small California town wound up with Southern-style antebellum houses and buildings.
Colusa has a long history with agriculture; it is known for growing almonds, walnuts, and rice. For more than 60 years, Colusa has celebrated its farming roots with the Colusa Farm Show, a showcase of the newest innovations in farming. The Colusa County Fair, held in June, also has livestock shows, wiener dog races, carnival rides, and concerts. But this town doesn't just celebrate farming. There are plenty of annual events, and the spectacular landscapes surrounding the city are a great reason to visit. If you're coming from out of town, the Sacramento International Airport, known for stress-free travel, is only an hour away.
Scenic Landscapes near Colusa
The town of Colusa has some amazing neighbors: The Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreational Area is to its north, while the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge is to its west. Sprawled over 67 acres, the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area (a former city dump transformed into a popular park) is the perfect place to spend the day or a weekend. It has a picnic area, a small boat launch, and over two dozen campsites. It is just a stone's throw from downtown Colusa.
Anglers flock to the area; it is known for striped bass, rainbow trout, and salmon fishing. Both boat and bank fishing are allowed, but all anglers must have a valid California fishing license. Birdwatchers also love the area, as it is home to numerous species of birds; it is on one of the main migratory paths on the West Coast.
The Colusa Wildlife Refuge covers about 5,000 acres of wet and grassland. There are many activities to enjoy while at the refuge, including an observation walkway and deck, bicycling, hunting, a 3-mile scenic drive, and a photography blind (by reservation only). A great way to sample the park is the 1.1-mile Colusa Wildlife Refuge Trail, an out-and-back rated as easy and flat. An AllTrails reviewer said, "Beautiful, short trail with lots of birdsong from the migratory birds." The trail meanders through Powell Slough and passes the boardwalk. The boardwalk is a great place to birdwatch; a reviewer on Tripadvisor praised the great birding opportunities of the area, saying, "We saw a variety of ducks, Ross geese, snow geese, egrets, herons, kingfisher, falcon, and so much more."
Enjoy great food and drinks in Colusa
Sacramento may be the Golden State's "Farm-to-Fork Capital," but Colusa has its share of great, locally-sourced food as well. The Slough House Social is a family-run restaurant that takes pride in using local ingredients. In addition to having great food, the restaurant offers a creative cocktail menu, live music on the weekends in season, and the option to dine on a patio overlooking the river. It has 4.5 stars on Yelp, and one reviewer praised the restaurant, "I love this place. The food is good and the view of the river is nice."
The Tap Room is perfect for a fun night out with friends. Yelp reviewers gave the bar an astounding 4.7 stars, with one reviewer saying, "Fantastic bar, great selection of beers, entertaining crowd, and it's a nice restored historic building. Always a nice place to stop at for a cold beer!" Rocco's Bar and Grill is another great place to unwind, have a nice meal, and enjoy a drink. Opened in late 2012, it has a 4.5 rating on Google.
If you're looking for a place to get a bite to eat, a cold drink, and a chance to double your money? Check out Colusa Casino Resort, just 3.4 miles north of town on State Route 45. The resort offers four dining options, including a bar and lounge, and guests can play slot machines, bingo, and electronic table games.