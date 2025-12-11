This Seattle Suburb In A Tranquil Location Is A Highly Rated Retirement Destination With A Vibrant Community

While life in Seattle moves fast, not everywhere around it does. Take Clyde Hill in Washington's King County, for example. It's situated beautifully near the shimmering waters of Lake Washington and is about a five-minute drive from the world-class shopping mecca of Bellevue. This small city, with its quaint townhouses and plentiful greenery, is both close to Seattle and its fun and friendly neighborhoods, and blissfully removed from the traffic and noise of metropolitan life.

Aside from its ideal location near the Evergreen Point Floating Bridge and downtown Seattle just beyond, the community is defined by an all-encompassing sense of calm and well-being. Clyde Hill also ranks as one of the most affluent areas in the state, with a median household income of about $250,000 — more than double the median income in all of Washington. As such, house prices in Clyde Hill are far more expensive than the national average, but the city also boasts lower crime rates. And, according to Niche, the Seattle suburb is the best place to retire in all of Washington. Its access to outdoor recreation and emphasis on active living and family wellbeing makes it an ideal place to spend your golden years.