This Seattle Suburb In A Tranquil Location Is A Highly Rated Retirement Destination With A Vibrant Community
While life in Seattle moves fast, not everywhere around it does. Take Clyde Hill in Washington's King County, for example. It's situated beautifully near the shimmering waters of Lake Washington and is about a five-minute drive from the world-class shopping mecca of Bellevue. This small city, with its quaint townhouses and plentiful greenery, is both close to Seattle and its fun and friendly neighborhoods, and blissfully removed from the traffic and noise of metropolitan life.
Aside from its ideal location near the Evergreen Point Floating Bridge and downtown Seattle just beyond, the community is defined by an all-encompassing sense of calm and well-being. Clyde Hill also ranks as one of the most affluent areas in the state, with a median household income of about $250,000 — more than double the median income in all of Washington. As such, house prices in Clyde Hill are far more expensive than the national average, but the city also boasts lower crime rates. And, according to Niche, the Seattle suburb is the best place to retire in all of Washington. Its access to outdoor recreation and emphasis on active living and family wellbeing makes it an ideal place to spend your golden years.
Explore the great outdoors in Clyde Hill
Clyde Hill is the perfect launchpad for exploring King County's natural beauty. The nearest — and likely most famous — attraction is Lake Washington. Once nicknamed "Lake Stinko" due to decades of pollution from untreated sewage and toxic substances, this 22-mile-long lake has since been cleaned up. Today, it boasts calm and relatively pristine waters ideal for swimming, paddling, and kayaking. Popular spots for waterfront fun around Clyde Hill include Medina Beach Park, Meydenbauer Bay Park, and Chism Beach Park farther south.
If walking is your thing, Medina Beach Park is just a leisurely 45-minute stroll from the heart of Clyde Hill and offers stunning glimpses of Seattle's iconic skyline and the snowy peak of Mount Rainier. On cooler days, enjoy skyline views from the warmth of a hot tub boat. Several companies offer this exclusive service, with departure points that are easy to get to from Clyde Hill.
The city offers all kinds of recreational opportunities that appeal to retirees. Overlake Golf & Country Club is a top-notch facility with a wide range of amenities. In addition to the state-of-the-art golf course, complete with VR simulators, the club is home to Chef Alex Nemeth's signature restaurant, tennis and pickleball courts, and a six-lap swimming pool. It even offers youth programs and activities throughout the summer, perfect for entertaining the grandkids.
Enjoy Clyde Hill's thriving community life
Access to nature is undoubtedly one of the key factors that can make or break a retirement destination. Equally, if not more important, however, is the sense of community and access to social activities that allow residents to stay connected and engaged. Luckily, Clyde Hill, together with nearby Medina and Bellevue, also delivers in this department.
Every Thursday from May to October, Bellevue Farmers' Market brings the community together over scrumptious local specialties. Think plump, hand-picked mushrooms, hot-from-the-oven sourdough bread, and freshly harvested produce from nearby farms, greenhouses, and orchards. The market is held in front of the Bellevue Presbyterian Church, not far from Clyde Hill's Northwest Arts Center. The latter is another thriving community space for residents of the Seattle-Bellevue area. With a jam-packed calendar of activities for people of all ages, the Northwest Arts Center hosts everything from ceramics and painting classes to mindful movement workshops, and even a free fitness program tailored to seniors called SilverSneakers.
Annual events such as the Parade of Pumpkins and Snowflake Lane contribute to Clyde Hill's local color, as the community comes together to celebrate with decorations, live music, and parades. In the heart of summer, Medina takes center stage for the beloved five-day Medina Days festival. Events are offered in every corner of town during the festival, and concludes with a beach party and fireworks show over Lake Washington.