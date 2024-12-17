Escape Seattle Crowds At A World-Class Shopping Mecca On The Other Side Of Lake Washington

Seattle, Washington may be home to some unique tourist attractions like the Seattle Spheres, but the Emerald City can also be one of the most crowded, particularly on holidays like Labor Day. To avoid getting stuck in traffic, you might want to spend your day in Seattle's neighbor across the lake: Bellevue. With its reputation for being safe, clean, and upscale, this region has been a major shopping destination since 1946. Today, it is the fifth biggest city in the state, known for being a home base for tech moguls like Jeff Bezos, and its towering skyscrapers and thriving businesses declare its independence from Rain City (just don't expect any less rainstorms.)

Whether you're knocking holiday gifts off your shopping list, hunting through shops with your friends, or just treating yourself to a luxurious outing, you can't go wrong with Bellevue. It has been called the fashion mecca of the Pacific Northwest, and the sheer number of clothing store options in the city backs up that claim. When you've stowed your shopping bags, there are plenty of places to relax and have fun. Head to Mox Boarding House to play board games and snack, take a walk in nature at the Bellevue Botanical Garden, or, on almost any night in December, watch fake snow fall over the brightly lit Christmas parade, "Snowflake Lane."