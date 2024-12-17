Escape Seattle Crowds At A World-Class Shopping Mecca On The Other Side Of Lake Washington
Seattle, Washington may be home to some unique tourist attractions like the Seattle Spheres, but the Emerald City can also be one of the most crowded, particularly on holidays like Labor Day. To avoid getting stuck in traffic, you might want to spend your day in Seattle's neighbor across the lake: Bellevue. With its reputation for being safe, clean, and upscale, this region has been a major shopping destination since 1946. Today, it is the fifth biggest city in the state, known for being a home base for tech moguls like Jeff Bezos, and its towering skyscrapers and thriving businesses declare its independence from Rain City (just don't expect any less rainstorms.)
Whether you're knocking holiday gifts off your shopping list, hunting through shops with your friends, or just treating yourself to a luxurious outing, you can't go wrong with Bellevue. It has been called the fashion mecca of the Pacific Northwest, and the sheer number of clothing store options in the city backs up that claim. When you've stowed your shopping bags, there are plenty of places to relax and have fun. Head to Mox Boarding House to play board games and snack, take a walk in nature at the Bellevue Botanical Garden, or, on almost any night in December, watch fake snow fall over the brightly lit Christmas parade, "Snowflake Lane."
Shop and eat around the enormous Bellevue Square
More than 22 million visitors choose Bellevue Square as their shopping destination every year. This massive shopping mall has more than 200 stores inside, from Macy's to J.Crew. This brightly lit, open, modern shopping center even has a skybridge connecting it to Lincoln Square across the street, where you can catch a movie, grab a drink, go dancing, or get competitive at the arcade. You can definitely get quick snacks like Cinnabon or Panda Express in the mall, but you can also find Beecher's Handmade Cheese on the first level and feel like you're at Pike Place Market.
If you're looking for a truly luxurious experience, make your way to Lincoln Square South and head up to the 31st floor to Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi, where you can have sushi, steak, and cocktails while taking in breathtaking views of the city below — just be prepared to pay a high premium for the privilege. To see the city from above at night without spending quite so much, you might want to consider visiting W Living Room Bar, which is less than a five-minute walk from the mall. Although it's a part of the W hotel, you don't have to stay there to enjoy its fireplaces and covered balcony.
Indulge in a luxury shopping experience at The Shops at the Bravern
While some might try to save money on luxury items by shopping duty-free at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, Bellevue offers one luxury shopping destination that is only for people looking to splurge. If you're hoping to shop (or window shop) for luxury brands in the Pacific Northwest, head to The Bravern, where, in the shadow of a Microsoft skyscraper, you'll only find designer attire. This outdoor shopping destination has everything from well-known brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton to spas and dining options to keep you entertained all afternoon, if you can afford it.
While it might be out of the price range of most travelers, it's worth exploring if you enjoy an opulent experience. The Bravern's flagship store is a shockingly gleaming Neiman Marcus, complete with its own art installations, collections divided by designer, and a section specifically for fur coats. Some of the most popular dining options here are The Dolar Shop, a high-end Chinese hot pot spot, and John Howie Steak, where you can expect to spend $100 on a ribeye. There are plenty of Instagrammable foods to enjoy here, but don't try to take photos inside of the stores — some don't allow it to cut down on counterfeiting.