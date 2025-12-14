Pennsylvania's Idyllic Retirement Community For Farm-To-Table Foodies Has Its Own Organic Farm

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Getting older happens to us all. But there is some truth to the well-worn cliché that age is just a number. At Cornwall Manor, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Pennsylvania's Lebanon County, this sentiment is taken quite seriously. With its focus on organic farming and farm-to-table eating, Cornwall Manor's mission is to keep residents fit, healthy, and intellectually and physically active for as long as time allows. At the heart of it all is the Trailside Organic Farm, a 2.5-acre, U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified organic vegetable farm that supplies produce to all on-site dining areas and ensures residents are cognizant of what they put into their bodies.

CCRCs are designed for residents to "age in place," according to Senior Services of America, benefitting from a continuum of care as they get older. This can include basic access to amenities, housekeeping, administrative support, and a sense of community, or more involved care, such as rehabilitation programs and assisted living. Cornwall Manor, in partnership with the Rodale Institute, a nonprofit deeply involved in the regenerative organic farming movement, has taken the principles of a CCRC and created a partially self-sustaining retirement community focused on healthy living and homegrown produce.

Located around 20 miles north of Lancaster, one of Pennsylvania's most peaceful places to live, Cornwall Manor has a reputation for friendliness and tranquility. The 85-acre plot, awash in wooded trails and manicured lawns, is a fine setting to live out the autumn of one's years. The residences, spacious apartments fronted by sun-splashed balconies and bungalows with handsome stone or brick facades, are equally pretty. But the organic farm is perhaps Cornwall Manor's top drawcard, granting residents access to clean, healthy, tasty produce at a time of their lives when they need it most.