Pennsylvania's Peaceful Place To Live Is A Bustling City Full Of Eclectic Shops, Restaurants, And Charm
Quick! What's the first thing that comes to mind when you see the words "Lancaster, Pennsylvania"? Perhaps your imagination is filled with bearded men leading horse-drawn buggies to a barn raising in nearby Strasburg, a charming town full of antiques and scenic train rides. While the area's Amish population and picturesque covered bridges draw much attention, the city of Lancaster itself deserves equal notice. Lancaster's eclectic shops, restaurants, and streets are all imbued with the charm of being a particularly peaceful place to live and visit in the Keystone State.
Originally called Gibson's Pasture, Lancaster's history is as old as the nation's. It briefly hosted the Continental Congress, holding a one-day session there while fleeing the Revolutionary War in Philadelphia, and was even in contention to be named the nation's new capital in 1790. Many remnants of its storied history remain, with some modernity creeping in as well.
The city's charm lies in its ability to alleviate the bustle of modern life with the soothing perspective of history and an appreciation of nature. Here, an Apple Store can coexist alongside a landmark like the 18th-century mansion home, Historic Rock Ford, the latter of which gives a glimpse into the Lancaster of the past — a time when apps weren't a thing and a varied color palette went beyond silver, space gray, and dull pastels. Surrounded by pastoral countryside, even Lancaster's busiest locales rarely feel overly crowded or rushed, and the city's pleasing mix of past and present creates a diverse shopping and dining experience worthy of an extended weekend visit.
Shopping and eating out in Lancaster
Lancaster's eclectic retail scene orbits Central Market, located in the heart of the city. The iconic destination has been the epicenter of life in the city for more than three centuries, housed in America's oldest farmers market building. While it may serve as a destination, the market remains primarily a place to buy bread, a cup of coffee, homemade goods, crafts, or to simply admire the historic building.
From there, the shopping bonanza continues throughout the city. Visitors feeling a bit rebellious or aggressively anti-social should head to Angry Young & Poor, a punk-centric music and clothing shop with all the flannel, Doc Martens, and leather jackets you'll need to go with your fluorescent mohawk. From there, head to the Amish Farm & House, an 1805 farmhouse and gift shop that offers goat yoga, sunset dinner tours, and an experience that visitors on TripAdvisor frequently describe as "peaceful" and "quiet," despite being located next to a shopping center.
Lancaster's food scene is all over the place, with more than 90 eateries to choose from. The menus downtown span a broad cross section of American fare and local treats to cuisines from places as far-flung as Egypt. Fans of fine dining should head to Josephine's, a well-regarded restaurant that serves outstanding (if pricey) entrees like braised pork cheeks, alongside Hollywood-themed cocktails. At the other extreme lies Route 66, a classic joint for those looking to rest their elbows on a tabletop and dig into a burger (or cheesesteak) and curly fries. For a chaser, hit the Lancaster County Brew Trail, where visitors can enjoy offers and prizes at more than 20 pubs, breweries, restaurants, and bars. Just be sure to visit between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 to enjoy all the benefits.
When to visit Lancaster and where to stay
Lancaster is easy to reach, no matter how you travel. Those looking to fly in should book a flight to Harrisburg International Airport, a major travel hub that's only 32 miles away. You can reach the city by train, too: The Amtrak Keystone Service line runs from New York City to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with a stop in Lancaster on the way.
If you're in the mood for a more independent travel option, grab a rental car and use it to gallivant away from Lancaster and explore the area. Adamstown, considered the "antiques capital of the U.S.," is a bustling, year-round paradise of vintage markets, shops, and malls just half an hour away.
There's no lack of accommodation options in Lancaster. Everything from chain hotels to inns can be found here, with rooms ranging from $100 to around $250 a night. Those looking for a unique, lighthearted stay should consider the Cartoon Network Hotel, which opened in 2020 just outside of the city center. Yes, you read that right. Cartoon Network has its own hotel, complete with a large Finn and Jake statue from "Adventure Time" at its entrance. While there's no wrong time to visit Lancaster, winters can hover around freezing, while summers can have highs in the mid-80s. If neither season suits you, aim to visit during the more pleasant spring or fall.