Pennsylvania's Peaceful Place To Live Is A Bustling City Full Of Eclectic Shops, Restaurants, And Charm

Quick! What's the first thing that comes to mind when you see the words "Lancaster, Pennsylvania"? Perhaps your imagination is filled with bearded men leading horse-drawn buggies to a barn raising in nearby Strasburg, a charming town full of antiques and scenic train rides. While the area's Amish population and picturesque covered bridges draw much attention, the city of Lancaster itself deserves equal notice. Lancaster's eclectic shops, restaurants, and streets are all imbued with the charm of being a particularly peaceful place to live and visit in the Keystone State.

Originally called Gibson's Pasture, Lancaster's history is as old as the nation's. It briefly hosted the Continental Congress, holding a one-day session there while fleeing the Revolutionary War in Philadelphia, and was even in contention to be named the nation's new capital in 1790. Many remnants of its storied history remain, with some modernity creeping in as well.

The city's charm lies in its ability to alleviate the bustle of modern life with the soothing perspective of history and an appreciation of nature. Here, an Apple Store can coexist alongside a landmark like the 18th-century mansion home, Historic Rock Ford, the latter of which gives a glimpse into the Lancaster of the past — a time when apps weren't a thing and a varied color palette went beyond silver, space gray, and dull pastels. Surrounded by pastoral countryside, even Lancaster's busiest locales rarely feel overly crowded or rushed, and the city's pleasing mix of past and present creates a diverse shopping and dining experience worthy of an extended weekend visit.