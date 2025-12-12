America's Only Observatory On Top Of A Ski Resort Thrives In A Beloved Wyoming Town
The Dumbbell Nebula looks kind of like a ghostly orb, with a rounded outline and overlapping colors. Officially known as Messier 27, this cloud of gas and dust can look a lot like an exercise weight — hence its nickname — and it's shockingly clear for an astral body that lies 1,200 light-years away from Earth. On certain nights, you can actually see Messier 27 through the telescope at the Snow King Observatory & Planetarium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Just spotting such a far-away nebula will delight many astronomy fans, but the excitement doesn't stop there: Snow King's state-of-the-art telescope has a built-in camera, so you can take a photograph as well.
The Snow King Observatory & Planetarium opened on June 1, 2024, and is the latest addition to the popular Snow King ski resort. Rising 8,000 feet above sea level in the Grand Teton mountain range, this facility takes advantage of the region's dark skies and many clear nights. The telescope is housed inside a 24-foot-wide dome, and its mirror measures one meter in length; this unusually massive piece of glass admits generous amounts of cosmic light. (For comparison's sake, good amateur telescopes might have a six-inch mirror, while the Hubble Telescope's mirror is 2.4 meters).
Snow King is the only U.S. observatory based on a ski resort, and the attraction has already won a good deal of attention. The slick, modernist structure won a design award at the 2025 Architizer A+Awards, and science celebrity Bill Nye delivered a speech at its grand opening. Jackson Hole is already considered Wyoming's year-round tourist haven and adventure-filled valley with national park access. Visitors have long come here for the town's mountain sports and hospitality scene. Now, they have state-of-the-art equipment for admiring the skies as well.
Viewing the stars at the Snow King Observatory & Planetarium
Part of what sets the Snow King Observatory & Planetarium apart is how new it is. Hundreds of working observatories are scattered across the United States, but many of the most famous telescopes are old, dating back to the 19th century. The size of the telescope's mirror is rarely accessible to non-scientists, and multiple cameras and a special eyepiece system help visitors visualize objects that are too distant and dim for most public telescopes. The complex's 37-seat planetarium is also impressive, as it uses 360-degree projections and sophisticated animation to illustrate the layout of Wyoming's skies. Finally, you'll find the "Science on a Sphere" display, which projects themed graphics — such as ocean currents and the locations of past earthquakes — onto a suspended orb that represents the Earth.
Note that you can't just drive to the Snow King Observatory; you'll have to ride a scenic gondola to the top of the mountain. This is a fun ride, but it does mean extra planning. At the time of this writing, the price of the standard Observatory Day Experience is $70 for each adult, while student tickets are $55, and children fivee and younger are free. The gondola ride yields spectacular views of the Tetons' snow-capped peaks.
The observatory is generally open Thursday through Monday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in summer and to 8:30 p.m. in winter (at the time of writing). The whole resort briefly closes down for its off-seasons in fall and spring, so check the Snow King website for blackout dates. The observatory's reservation page is updated regularly.
Planning your visit to Wyoming's Snow King Observatory
The observatory is an exciting new way to enjoy Snow King's jagged landscape, and past guests already know how invigorating these mountains can be. Skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing runs draw visitors from around the world to this family-friendly resort. Thrill-seekers in any season can ride the Cowboy Coaster, which drops small cars down nearly a mile of twisting outdoor track. You can stay in one of the resort's on-site guest rooms or vacation rentals, or you can pick from dozens of other accommodations in the town of Jackson for $100 to $200 per night (at the time of writing). Jackson Hole has its own regional airport, located about 20 minutes by car from the town center.
Whether you visit the observatory during the day or night, you should budget a few hours to ride the gondola up and down and explore the facility. Make sure to dress for the weather, as well, since the observatory's dome has an opening in its roof; using the telescope can be a chilly experience during a Wyoming winter. Luckily, the gondola is located right on the edge of town, so once you return from the mountain, you can easily follow up your stargazing with food and drink. Jackson has only 11,000 residents, but this ski town is packed with restaurants and nightlife. And that's not all: One of America's most vibrant art scenes is found at this underrated, outdoorsy Wyoming town.