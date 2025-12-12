America's Only Observatory On Top Of A Ski Resort Thrives In A Beloved Wyoming Town

The Dumbbell Nebula looks kind of like a ghostly orb, with a rounded outline and overlapping colors. Officially known as Messier 27, this cloud of gas and dust can look a lot like an exercise weight — hence its nickname — and it's shockingly clear for an astral body that lies 1,200 light-years away from Earth. On certain nights, you can actually see Messier 27 through the telescope at the Snow King Observatory & Planetarium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Just spotting such a far-away nebula will delight many astronomy fans, but the excitement doesn't stop there: Snow King's state-of-the-art telescope has a built-in camera, so you can take a photograph as well.

The Snow King Observatory & Planetarium opened on June 1, 2024, and is the latest addition to the popular Snow King ski resort. Rising 8,000 feet above sea level in the Grand Teton mountain range, this facility takes advantage of the region's dark skies and many clear nights. The telescope is housed inside a 24-foot-wide dome, and its mirror measures one meter in length; this unusually massive piece of glass admits generous amounts of cosmic light. (For comparison's sake, good amateur telescopes might have a six-inch mirror, while the Hubble Telescope's mirror is 2.4 meters).

Snow King is the only U.S. observatory based on a ski resort, and the attraction has already won a good deal of attention. The slick, modernist structure won a design award at the 2025 Architizer A+Awards, and science celebrity Bill Nye delivered a speech at its grand opening. Jackson Hole is already considered Wyoming's year-round tourist haven and adventure-filled valley with national park access. Visitors have long come here for the town's mountain sports and hospitality scene. Now, they have state-of-the-art equipment for admiring the skies as well.