Alaska's Wealthiest Suburb In 2025 Is Filled With Small-Town Charm And Nearby State Parks

Southcentral Alaska is one of those rare places where untamed wilderness sits right next to everyday life. The state may be known for its dramatic landscapes and remote, rugged national parks, but you can't get the full Last Frontier experience without spending some time in the state's small towns. One such place worth a visit is Gateway, Alaska.

Although Forbes notes that it's the wealthiest suburb in the state — the median household income is about $137,000 and the median home value around $436,000 — Gateway's vibe isn't ostentatious. Instead of flawless lawns and flashy luxury stores, this community features gravel roads, locally owned restaurants, and easy access to nearby state parks.

Gateway is tucked into the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, a scenic region that serves as a gateway to endless outdoor recreation and surreal beauty. While visiting, you can book a hotel in Palmer or Wasilla or enjoy the Alaskan experience by renting a rustic cabin closer to the mountains. The nearest major airport is Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, about 45 miles from Gateway. Although it's a little bit of a drive, the views along the Glenn Highway between Anchorage and Gateway are stunning and make the time spent in the car part of the experience.