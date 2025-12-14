Pennsylvania's Charming Suburb Outside Pittsburgh Has Nearby Local Shops And Great Restaurants
Pittsburgh is amazing for so many reasons. From its exciting sports teams to being a haven for food lovers, there's no question why someone would travel to the Pennsylvania city. But there's one nearby neighborhood that you might overlook when visiting the Steel City: Franklin Park. With a population of around 15,000 residents, Franklin Park is a charming suburb that blends community with calm suburban living. When visiting the area, you'll see tree-lined streets and nicely kept homes as well as award-winning schools.
Niche gave Franklin Park an A+ rating for having great public schools and housing, and for being a safe and active place to live for families. Situated about 14 miles from the downtown area of Pittsburgh, Franklin Park is an excellent destination if you're looking to escape the big-city bustle nearby and enjoy a calm area with great food, fun shops, and lush green parks.
One of the best shops to visit is Baldinger's Market, a local gem about 15 miles away that sells delicious varieties of candies that include Dutch and other European licorice, along with other hard-to-find sweets. It's been in operation since 1933 and is still thriving today. In fact, Tripadvisor rates it as the top place to go in the borough of Zelienople. About 9 miles away is Mainstream Boutique in Cranberry Township, a women's boutique selling trendy apparel and accessories. Customers love the establishment for its exclusive, stylish pieces as well as for having a friendly and helpful staff.
Parks and outdoor spaces near Franklin Park
The nearby city of Pittsburgh has a plethora of parks worth exploring, including the new, nature-filled escape called Hays Woods Park. Similarly, Franklin Park has lovely green parks of its own, including five park sites that total 224 acres of land. Blueberry Hill is an 87-acre park that is perfect for families, with a variety of programs and events at the activity center, along with playing fields that are perfect for softball or baseball, a court for sand volleyball, and three playgrounds. There's even a historic log house in the meadow (the Jones-Neely Log House, built around 1800 by William Jones) that now serves as an educational museum and nature center. Acorn Park is a smaller park of 25 acres and has hiking and biking trails throughout, as well as several observation decks and benches positioned at scenic parts.
Another great outdoor spot is Soergel Orchards. A must-visit destination that adds to the small-town charm of Franklin Park, the orchard is a 450-acre family farm that has been operating since the mid-19th century and has been expanding ever since. The farm grows over 25 varieties of apples, berries, pumpkins, and melons. Warm homemade pies, fresh produce, wine, and cider are all for sale in its market, and the apple orchard is perfect for families to have their kids pick fruit and feed the animals. It also holds an annual Strawberry Festival where visitors can pick the fruit fresh from the farm. If you want to travel to Franklin Park, your best bet is to fly to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), which is about 20 miles away by car and has a sleek new airport terminal.
Where to eat and places to stay in Franklin Park
There's no doubt that visitors to Pittsburgh can find an array of food options, including in the city's vibrant cultural hub of "Little Italy," and the same is true in and around the Franklin Park suburb. Just 3 miles north of Franklin Park is Pomodoro, a casual bar and restaurant offering up delicious pizza, sandwiches, and Italian fare that includes manicotti, vitello parmigiano (veal parmesan), and calzones. Franklin Inn Mexican Restaurant is another great option for dining out in Franklin Park that has been operating for four decades. It serves up Mexican classics like quesadillas, enchiladas, and fajitas. Don't forget its variety of great beers and margaritas.
If you're looking for places to stay in Franklin Park, you'll have trouble finding spots directly in the residential suburb, but there is a Hampton Inn in Wexford with amenities like a gym and free breakfast, and it is very close to Franklin Park itself. The Wexford Inn is three miles from Franklin Park and offers a fireplace (in select rooms) as well as WiFi, TV, climate control, toiletries, and fresh linens. Another option for lodging is the Cobblestone Inn & Suites, which is about 10 miles away and offers a complimentary hot buffet-style breakfast each morning as well as a variety of suites, a beer and wine par, and an on-site exercise facility. If you're willing to stay farther away, The Inn on Negley is a luxury bed and breakfast that is 17 miles from Franklin Park and serves a chef-prepared gourmet breakfast (like eggs and lemon soufflé pancakes), and it even offers a high tea service in the tea room.