Pennsylvania's Charming Suburb Outside Pittsburgh Has Nearby Local Shops And Great Restaurants

Pittsburgh is amazing for so many reasons. From its exciting sports teams to being a haven for food lovers, there's no question why someone would travel to the Pennsylvania city. But there's one nearby neighborhood that you might overlook when visiting the Steel City: Franklin Park. With a population of around 15,000 residents, Franklin Park is a charming suburb that blends community with calm suburban living. When visiting the area, you'll see tree-lined streets and nicely kept homes as well as award-winning schools.

Niche gave Franklin Park an A+ rating for having great public schools and housing, and for being a safe and active place to live for families. Situated about 14 miles from the downtown area of Pittsburgh, Franklin Park is an excellent destination if you're looking to escape the big-city bustle nearby and enjoy a calm area with great food, fun shops, and lush green parks.

One of the best shops to visit is Baldinger's Market, a local gem about 15 miles away that sells delicious varieties of candies that include Dutch and other European licorice, along with other hard-to-find sweets. It's been in operation since 1933 and is still thriving today. In fact, Tripadvisor rates it as the top place to go in the borough of Zelienople. About 9 miles away is Mainstream Boutique in Cranberry Township, a women's boutique selling trendy apparel and accessories. Customers love the establishment for its exclusive, stylish pieces as well as for having a friendly and helpful staff.