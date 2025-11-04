Pittsburgh's Newest Park Is A Nature-Filled Escape With Meadows, Waterfalls, And Incredible City Views

When it comes to giving residents access to soul-soothing greenery, city planners in the United States have chosen some interesting and creative approaches in recent times. Take the elevated Bloomingdale Trail in Chicago, for example. Much like what happened with New York City's scenic High Line, the people behind Bloomingdale (also known as The 606) took an abandoned train track and turned it into a verdant escape from urban living and, in doing so, put together something that visitors and locals alike have come to love. Pittsburgh's newest outdoor space, Hays Woods Park, takes a different approach to the public parks mentioned above but one that's no less impressive for it.

Nestled up alongside the Monongahela River between the neighborhoods of Baldwin, South Side, and Hays, the 626-acre park is a unique urban forest. Densely packed with trees and plants, wetlands, open streams, meadows, waterfalls, and sloping terrain, it's a chance to embrace your wild side just a stone's throw from the hustle and bustle of The Steel City.

For decades, the Hays Woods Park site had been nothing more than unofficial parkland. This all changed in June 2023, however, when ownership of it officially transferred to the City of Pittsburgh. Since the upgrading of the area's status, the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy has carried out initial restoration work and made efforts to engage with the community. Its work is still ongoing, but there are already signs that — after years of industrial activities compromising the area — the park is returning to good health.