Pittsburgh's Newest Park Is A Nature-Filled Escape With Meadows, Waterfalls, And Incredible City Views
When it comes to giving residents access to soul-soothing greenery, city planners in the United States have chosen some interesting and creative approaches in recent times. Take the elevated Bloomingdale Trail in Chicago, for example. Much like what happened with New York City's scenic High Line, the people behind Bloomingdale (also known as The 606) took an abandoned train track and turned it into a verdant escape from urban living and, in doing so, put together something that visitors and locals alike have come to love. Pittsburgh's newest outdoor space, Hays Woods Park, takes a different approach to the public parks mentioned above but one that's no less impressive for it.
Nestled up alongside the Monongahela River between the neighborhoods of Baldwin, South Side, and Hays, the 626-acre park is a unique urban forest. Densely packed with trees and plants, wetlands, open streams, meadows, waterfalls, and sloping terrain, it's a chance to embrace your wild side just a stone's throw from the hustle and bustle of The Steel City.
For decades, the Hays Woods Park site had been nothing more than unofficial parkland. This all changed in June 2023, however, when ownership of it officially transferred to the City of Pittsburgh. Since the upgrading of the area's status, the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy has carried out initial restoration work and made efforts to engage with the community. Its work is still ongoing, but there are already signs that — after years of industrial activities compromising the area — the park is returning to good health.
Plants and wildlife in Hays Woods Park
One of the coolest things about Hays Woods Park (it's a long list, in truth) is the way it supports a wide variety of wildlife and plants. Bird-watchers, in particular, will relish how the environment here provides a vital habitat for migrating neotropical birds. Pay a visit during spring and summer, and you'll see brilliantly named bird species such as the indigo bunting, orchard oriole, rose-breasted grosbeak, and yellow-billed cuckoo. With nesting bald eagles to spot as well, budding ornithologists won't want to be without their binoculars when they head to Pittsburgh.
It's not just winged creatures you'll be looking out for in Hays Woods Park, though. Back in 2017, scientists from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy tallied up a grand total of 10 mammal species roaming among the forestry here. The researchers' list included eastern fox squirrels, chipmunks, white-tailed deer, and coyotes. Bringing further variety to the Hays Woods melting pot of creatures great and small, there are also American toads, salamanders, northern green frogs, eastern garter snakes, and small-eyed sphinx moths.
The woodland is also home to red-fruited hawthorn trees. The spring flowers of these small deciduous trees — part of the rose family — provide nectar for native pollinators, while their winter fruits are a valuable source of food for songbirds. Not only are the trees a beautiful sight to behold when you're strolling about in this corner of Pennsylvania, but they also benefit the local ecosystem. No wonder, then, that some significant conservation efforts have been made to protect them.
Hiking in Hays Woods Park
For the best and most brilliant views of Pittsburgh, it's all about the hiking on offer in Hays Woods Park. Serving up an elevation gain of 426 feet, and usually taking walkers somewhere in the region of between 60 and 90 minutes to complete, the 3.1-mile trail known as the West Agnew Road Loop is a good place to start on this score. Thought of as a moderately challenging route that's also kid-friendly enough for family adventures, it's a lovely trail to hit if you're looking for some nice peace and quiet near one of America's most famous cities. Come for the varied plant life and bird-watching opportunities, linger that little while longer for its camera-filling overlooks. Be forewarned, though, that overgrown sections and fallen trees can make some parts of the hike challenging.
Two other hiking trails worth checking out in Hays Woods Park are the Sugar Hill Double Overlook Loop and Central Overlook Trail. Both just under 2 miles in length, with estimated completion times less than an hour, don't let their lack of distance fool you into thinking they're not really offering much. Expect wildflower meadows, grassy viewpoints, sugar maple forests, and an excellent perspective on the Monongahela River and beyond. Those exploring Pittsburgh's second-largest park on foot should also try and seek out the forest's hidden waterfall. Do it while wearing an Indiana Jones hat for extra bragging rights.
Once you've had your fill of Hays Woods Park, be sure to carve out some time for a wander in Succop Nature Park, the scenic tucked-away park near Pittsburgh. Roughly 30 miles north of the city, it's something of a quiet haven for hiking, bird-watching, and weddings.