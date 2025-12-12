Pittsburgh's Lovely Walkable Neighborhood Blends Big-Name Shops With Local Boutiques

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walnut Street might just be the coziest roadway in Pittsburgh. Traffic moves slowly down its two lanes. Old facades are a thoughtful mix of chain retail — Patagonia outfitters, Sephora cosmetics — and hip small businesses, like Kards Unlimited, Amazing Books & Records, and Apricot Lane Boutique. In a hilly city like Pittsburgh, the street is mercifully flat, with wide sidewalks and circular bike racks designed to look like the Three Rivers. People stroll and shop here during the day, then grab a Peruvian dinner at La Feria or Japanese noodle bowls at Fujiya Ramen. Visitors can polish off their day with drinks at Mario's East Side Saloon, a favorite crossroads for locals, students, and out-of-towners.

These eight-or-so blocks are considered the heart of Shadyside, a prosperous neighborhood in the East End of Pittsburgh. Shadyside is like a charming small town, the kind you would see in a rom-com, that happens to be located in the middle of the Steel City. Pittsburgh is said to have 90 neighborhoods within city limits, each with its distinct character, and Shadyside borders at least seven of them, including Oakland (the university district), Squirrel Hill (cosmopolitan residential), and Bloomfield, Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" and a cultural hub full of festivals, food, and historic charm. In the middle is Shadyside, a fashionable nerve center for shopping and dining — and a blissful place to get around on foot.

With its rows of handsome old houses, Shadyside is also a coveted place to settle down. This is especially true for young professionals seeking a cozy urban lifestyle. The neighborhood's close proximity to several colleges, including Carnegie-Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh, and Chatham University, has enriched Shadyside with youthful energy and diverse patronage.