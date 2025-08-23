One Of 'America's Most Walkable Towns' Is A Pennsylvania Suburb With Tree-Lined Parks, Shops, And Dining
The state of Pennsylvania is quite diverse in its landscapes. From mountains and forests to major cities and charming towns big and small, there is something to be said for every varying corner of the Keystone State. In western Pennsylvania, the city of Pittsburgh indulges visitors and residents alike with its trendy neighborhoods that redefine cool and a plethora of metropolitan entertainment in a homey, midsize city. Though the second-largest city in Pennsylvania seamlessly blends outdoor spaces with downtown attractions, including a walking trail through river banks, bridges, and urban areas, you don't have to be in the heart of the city to get the best of both worlds.
Just outside the Steel City, several Pittsburgh suburbs have similarly appealing commercial areas with incorporated greenery and small-town charm. Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, has been named one of the most walkable small towns in the United States by Only In Your State, with parks, shops, and restaurants accessible on foot. Littered with tree-lined streets, parks with waterways and hiking trails, and a lively shopping and dining district, Mt. Lebanon is the perfect walkable Pittsburgh suburb in the hills of western Pennsylvania.
Strolling through Mt. Lebanon
When you get to Mt. Lebanon — or "Lebo" – as it's lovingly called by its residents — you can get just about anywhere you need to on foot. In Mt. Lebanon, sidewalks are an essential and celebrated form of transportation. The Pittsburgh suburb earns its coveted walkability status from its interconnected web of sidewalks, making nearly every corner of Lebo accessible on foot. The tree-lined streets and sidewalks connect residential areas with beautiful parks and downtown destinations while maintaining the town's charming atmosphere. In addition to the convenience of not needing to park a car or purchase a bus pass, walkable cities improve the quality of life of their inhabitants and visitors by enhancing public health, reducing noise pollution, and making the environment cleaner.
One of the best ways to get your steps in Lebo is by visiting one of the suburb's acclaimed parks. Take in the greenery at the 42-acre Bird Park as you walk along one of the accessible trails. Look for the babbling stream that flows through the park, and take a break for a picnic at the pavilion. For even more outdoor recreation, the Mt. Lebanon Park, informally known as "Main Park," is the community's most popular park. With athletic fields, basketball, bocce and tennis courts, indoor ice rinks, a swimming pool, and more, Mt. Lebanon Park offers plenty of ways to play outside.
Dining and shopping in Mt. Lebanon
For the best shopping and eating Mt. Lebanon has to offer, walk over to one of Lebo's business districts. Washington Road is among the most popular and hosts the suburb's central business district, colloquially known as "Uptown." Have a sterling Italian dining experience at Il Pizzaiolo, either inside or on the outdoor patio. Sip on a bubbly glass of sparkling red wine, indulge in an authentic Neapolitan pizza cooked in its hand-built wood-fired oven, and try some fresh mozzarella or pasta made fresh in-house daily. For even more international flavors, head to Little Tokyo for Japanese sake, sushi, hibachi, teriyaki, and more. You can even take home a bottle of Frank's Ginger Dressing made from owner Frank Lin's recipe. For the freshest local fare, the Uptown Farmers Market is open every Saturday from June through October. From pressed juices and farm-fresh produce to natural dog treats and organic beauty products, the Uptown Market has nearly everything you could want in the heart of Lebo's biggest business district.
In addition to dining, Uptown has ample opportunities for window shoppers and dedicated browsers, with one-of-a-kind boutiques, eclectic music stores, and flower shops along Washington Road. For even more shopping in Lebo, head south of Uptown to the Galleria. Take the bus or light rail to the upscale shopping mall, home to a plethora of classic retailers and restaurants.
Getting to Mt. Lebanon is easy: Pittsburgh International Airport is only a half-hour drive. Before heading straight to Lebo, consider riding Pittsburgh's historic railway incline for breathtaking views and a glimpse of the past.