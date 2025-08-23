One Of 'America's Most Walkable Towns' Is A Pennsylvania Suburb With Tree-Lined Parks, Shops, And Dining

The state of Pennsylvania is quite diverse in its landscapes. From mountains and forests to major cities and charming towns big and small, there is something to be said for every varying corner of the Keystone State. In western Pennsylvania, the city of Pittsburgh indulges visitors and residents alike with its trendy neighborhoods that redefine cool and a plethora of metropolitan entertainment in a homey, midsize city. Though the second-largest city in Pennsylvania seamlessly blends outdoor spaces with downtown attractions, including a walking trail through river banks, bridges, and urban areas, you don't have to be in the heart of the city to get the best of both worlds.

Just outside the Steel City, several Pittsburgh suburbs have similarly appealing commercial areas with incorporated greenery and small-town charm. Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, has been named one of the most walkable small towns in the United States by Only In Your State, with parks, shops, and restaurants accessible on foot. Littered with tree-lined streets, parks with waterways and hiking trails, and a lively shopping and dining district, Mt. Lebanon is the perfect walkable Pittsburgh suburb in the hills of western Pennsylvania.