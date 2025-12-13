Canada's 'Coolest Street' In 2025 Is In Vancouver With Old-School Shops And Trendy Eats
Vancouver, the largest city in British Columbia, is known for its waterside location on Canada's west coast and its scenic beauty. Vancouver was recently named as the most livable city in North America, and there's plenty to discover beyond Granville Island and Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, a scenic wonderland of lights in winter. This fall, Time Out released its annual list of the world's coolest streets — a ranking informed by a global survey of local experts, who identified thoroughfares that best reflect the character and daily life of their cities. After vetting nominations against criteria like "food, drink, culture, fun and community spirit," the publication's travel team compiled the final list — and one Vancouver route stood out as Canada's top entry: Cambie Street.
Cambie Street is a major north–south corridor running through central Vancouver, connecting the historic Gastown area with the elevated grounds of Queen Elizabeth Park. It's a highly walkable area — Walk Score gave Cambie Street a rating of 93 out of 100. One-of-a-kind shops and gourmet restaurants and cafes line the street, particularly in the Cambie Village area, and you can marvel at the art deco masterpiece of Vancouver City Hall.
The best places to shop and eat on Cambie Street
Go Van City recommends visiting the south end of Cambie Street for small boutiques, and there are a number of retro shops to browse. Video Cat, an independent video rental store, is an old-school throwback that's been in business since 1996. Kaboodles Toy Store is an independent, locally owned toy store that's been providing toys and games for kids since 1980. Walrus Design Inc. focuses on one-of-a-kind, well-crafted gifts and Canadian design, with products ranging from accessories and jewelry to kitchenware and stationery.
There are plenty of top-rated places to eat along Cambie Street, so it's best to come hungry. iDen & Quanjude Beijing Duck House is a Michelin-starred restaurant mixing traditional Asian cuisine with modern fusion; visitors note that the famous Beijing roast duck is a must. For trendy Italian eats, head to Osteria Elio Volpe. This vibrant restaurant is an ode to southern Italy with pizza and pasta alongside options like pork chops and tuna. For a unique Mexican-Japanese street food twist, visit Miso Taco — the venue has a 4.5-star rating on Google and offers fusion dishes like teriyaki tacos and ramen wraps. Don't miss Vij's, an Indian restaurant that was awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand award three years in a row; they also offer cooking classes with Chef Vikram Vij.
Cambie Street is well-connected with public transport, so it's easy to get here — the Canada Line SkyTrain and the 99 B-Line are convenient options. The Canada Line SkyTrain connects the city with Vancouver International Airport, which was named the best in North America; it runs directly along Cambie Street. Get off at King Edward or Olympic Village stations for access to Cambie Village — it takes less than 20 minutes to reach the area from the airport.