Go Van City recommends visiting the south end of Cambie Street for small boutiques, and there are a number of retro shops to browse. Video Cat, an independent video rental store, is an old-school throwback that's been in business since 1996. Kaboodles Toy Store is an independent, locally owned toy store that's been providing toys and games for kids since 1980. Walrus Design Inc. focuses on one-of-a-kind, well-crafted gifts and Canadian design, with products ranging from accessories and jewelry to kitchenware and stationery.

There are plenty of top-rated places to eat along Cambie Street, so it's best to come hungry. iDen & Quanjude Beijing Duck House is a Michelin-starred restaurant mixing traditional Asian cuisine with modern fusion; visitors note that the famous Beijing roast duck is a must. For trendy Italian eats, head to Osteria Elio Volpe. This vibrant restaurant is an ode to southern Italy with pizza and pasta alongside options like pork chops and tuna. For a unique Mexican-Japanese street food twist, visit Miso Taco — the venue has a 4.5-star rating on Google and offers fusion dishes like teriyaki tacos and ramen wraps. Don't miss Vij's, an Indian restaurant that was awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand award three years in a row; they also offer cooking classes with Chef Vikram Vij.

Cambie Street is well-connected with public transport, so it's easy to get here — the Canada Line SkyTrain and the 99 B-Line are convenient options. The Canada Line SkyTrain connects the city with Vancouver International Airport, which was named the best in North America; it runs directly along Cambie Street. Get off at King Edward or Olympic Village stations for access to Cambie Village — it takes less than 20 minutes to reach the area from the airport.