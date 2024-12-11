Vancouver's Scenic Park Transforms Into A Winter Wonderland Of Dazzling Lights And Festive Events

If you're looking for a magical holiday getaway, Vancouver should be on your travel bucket list for December. There's all kinds of fun, festive activities, including the incredible Canyon Lights at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.The park is in an old-growth rainforest, and the centerpiece is the bridge, which spans 450 feet across the canyon with the river 230 feet below. For their Canyon Lights event, the already beautiful destination is transformed with millions of lights along the bridge and amongst the trees.

The lights are on from late November through mid-January, and for the first weekend of December 2024, the lights paid homage to Taylor Swift; just one of the Swift-themed events in Vancouver to honor the end of the Eras Tour. The rest of the season, there will be more traditional holiday lights on display. Even if you've visited the bridge before, it's well worth coming back again for the holiday light spectacular. Even the river is lit up, and there are activities for kids, live music, and great photo opportunities.