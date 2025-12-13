New York's Affordable City Near Canada Has Scenic River Views And A Walkable Downtown

When most people think of New York, they naturally gravitate towards its world-famous city on the mouth of the Hudson River. Unfortunately, that city also happens to be one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in and visit. New York City is the world's wealthiest city, so it's not surprising that a vacation here can cost upwards of $350 a day when factoring in hotels, dining, and sightseeing. Fortunately, NY is a big state with plenty of alternative cities just as enticing that don't require you to stretch your savings so much. In fact, upstate New York is a treasure trove of destinations just waiting to play the starring role.

Enter Ogdensburg — this cozy little city sits on the St. Lawrence River and feels more like a small town when you're exploring its downtown. The U.S.–Canada border actually splits the river, so that town (Prescott) you see across the water on a clear day is Canadian. That's how far up the state you need to go to get here. Ogdensburg's tucked-away nature makes it feel like a local New York secret you shouldn't know about. It helps that it's also very affordable, with the cost of living here over 25% below the national average. This includes what you'd spend on accommodation, dining, and other vacation necessities.

Ogdensburg is about a six-hour drive from New York City or two hours from Syracuse. You can also fly into Ogdensburg International Airport, which is only a mile from the city center and has regular flights from Washington, D.C., Raleigh-Durham, and Orlando. This is just one of many affordable getaways in New York, and is worth visiting for its walkable downtown area and picturesque river views.