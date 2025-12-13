New York's Affordable City Near Canada Has Scenic River Views And A Walkable Downtown
When most people think of New York, they naturally gravitate towards its world-famous city on the mouth of the Hudson River. Unfortunately, that city also happens to be one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in and visit. New York City is the world's wealthiest city, so it's not surprising that a vacation here can cost upwards of $350 a day when factoring in hotels, dining, and sightseeing. Fortunately, NY is a big state with plenty of alternative cities just as enticing that don't require you to stretch your savings so much. In fact, upstate New York is a treasure trove of destinations just waiting to play the starring role.
Enter Ogdensburg — this cozy little city sits on the St. Lawrence River and feels more like a small town when you're exploring its downtown. The U.S.–Canada border actually splits the river, so that town (Prescott) you see across the water on a clear day is Canadian. That's how far up the state you need to go to get here. Ogdensburg's tucked-away nature makes it feel like a local New York secret you shouldn't know about. It helps that it's also very affordable, with the cost of living here over 25% below the national average. This includes what you'd spend on accommodation, dining, and other vacation necessities.
Ogdensburg is about a six-hour drive from New York City or two hours from Syracuse. You can also fly into Ogdensburg International Airport, which is only a mile from the city center and has regular flights from Washington, D.C., Raleigh-Durham, and Orlando. This is just one of many affordable getaways in New York, and is worth visiting for its walkable downtown area and picturesque river views.
Downtown strolls and history in Ogdensburg, New York
Downtown Ogdensburg sprawls across the mouth of the Oswegatchie River, occupying its north and south banks. You can stroll from one side to the other along a pedestrian bridge near Hosmer's Marina. The majority of restaurants are on the southern side, including JJ's on the River. It has a distinct blue facade and arched entry — the right seafaring vibe for a port city. Its 4.6-star rating on Google is thanks mostly to the well-cooked burgers, friendly staff, and fresh seafood dishes. It can get a bit loud and crowded here at times, which can also add to the experience.
Straddling two rivers gives Ogdensburg's downtown a lovely harbor-town feel, and you're often met with water views wherever you turn. On the southern side of Oswegatchie, the streets have a grid formation and footpaths on either side, making it easy to get about on foot. It's not the most walkable city in New York, but it is still considered one of the better options if you enjoy sightseeing while stretching your legs. There's plenty to see while exploring as well, including the 19th-century Ogdensburg Harbor Lighthouse, which has a great outlook over the St. Lawrence River. There's also the striking Notre Dame Catholic Church with its impressive interior of raised naves, hanging lanterns, and stained glass windows.
One of the most notable memorials to Ogdensburg's storied past is the Frederic Remington Art Museum, located in the downtown area north of the river overlooking a public library and grassy square. Housed in a historic former home that Remington supposedly visited often, the museum showcases a diverse collection of the famed artist's work and belongings. Wandering through the various rooms, you can admire sculptures, scrapbooks, photographs, and artefacts from Remington's career and life.
Ogdensburg's stunning St. Lawrence River views
Ogdensburg's rich history dates back to 1749 and includes French colonization, British occupation, and the eventual adoption of North America. These days, it's a content and peaceful place with various bars, restaurants, historic attractions, and shops on either side of the Oswegatchie River, which snakes through the city's center. The city's river vistas are spectacular, best seen while strolling along the 2.4-mile-long Maple City Trail. You can walk or cycle the trail from downtown to the southern edge of town while soaking up the river's serenity and the city's architecture. The entire out-and-back path is 4.8 miles, so wear decent walking shoes.
Where the trail starts (the Dobisky Center) actually overlooks the St. Lawrence River. Whether it's at the beginning or end of your walk, lingering here is a must if you want to appreciate the city's river setting. Little ones can run around in the nearby naval ship-inspired playground while you perch on a bench. If you're hungry after walking, grab a bite to eat from The Dirty Gringo. It's just behind the Dobisky Center and offers a variety of Mexican meals, including tacos, quesadillas, and enchiladas.
Ogdensburg's past saw much fighting along the river, but today it mostly sees fishing and other outdoor activities. If you enjoy urban paddleboarding with gorgeous views, Ogdensburg may be your next underrated destination. Here, boating, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding are popular pastimes during the warmer months. The St. Lawrence River is also popular among anglers wanting to reel in bass, pike, walleye, and yellow perch. This area is particularly abundant thanks to the Oswegatchie River feeding the St. Lawrence. And if you want another gorgeous spot to cast a line, drive to the charming New York village of Medina, which combines fishing, waterfalls, and lakeside views.