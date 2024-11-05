The 5 Best Urban Paddling Destinations With Gorgeous Cityfront Views

Forms of paddling, including kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, have boomed in recent years, with the latter having become especially trendy among those taking to the water. With a low barrier to entry in terms of ability and fitness required to take part, they are great for both casual users and more advanced paddlers. Though kayaks and stand-up paddle boards (SUPs) are frequently spotted in rural settings, paddling also has many fans in major cities, where taking to the water represents a rare chance to enjoy some solitude among the noise of the metropolis.

But it's not just locals taking part in urban paddling. Nowadays, paddling companies in cities across the United States offer visitors the chance to explore waterways by kayak or SUP as part of guided tours and see some of the most breathtaking cityfront views in the process. Here, we break down the five best cities in the country to participate in this growing sport.