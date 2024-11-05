The 5 Best Urban Paddling Destinations With Gorgeous Cityfront Views
Forms of paddling, including kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, have boomed in recent years, with the latter having become especially trendy among those taking to the water. With a low barrier to entry in terms of ability and fitness required to take part, they are great for both casual users and more advanced paddlers. Though kayaks and stand-up paddle boards (SUPs) are frequently spotted in rural settings, paddling also has many fans in major cities, where taking to the water represents a rare chance to enjoy some solitude among the noise of the metropolis.
But it's not just locals taking part in urban paddling. Nowadays, paddling companies in cities across the United States offer visitors the chance to explore waterways by kayak or SUP as part of guided tours and see some of the most breathtaking cityfront views in the process. Here, we break down the five best cities in the country to participate in this growing sport.
Chicago, Illinois
Chicago's skyline sits among the most celebrated and recognizable in the United States thanks to the unique architecture of its finest buildings, including the much-loved Willis Tower. Unsurprisingly, the City of Steel contains two of the nation's 10 tallest buildings, and architectural experts have long praised the overall design of the skyline.
Chicago sits on the southwestern shore of Lake Michigan and has two rivers, the Chicago and the Calumet, running through it. As such, taking the water is the perfect place from which to experience the best views the city has to offer. The lake is served by several rental companies, including Bobby's Kayak Company right on the shore. Meanwhile, other businesses, including Wateriders — which has locations on both the Chicago and Calumet — offer rentals and tours on the rivers leading to the lake and that famous skyline. The north branch of the Chicago River is also noted as an important wildlife habitat and is worth exploring by kayak or SUP. The Chicago River Water Trail is acknowledged by the City of Chicago, which also provides a safe paddling guide.
Portland, Oregon
Famed for offering the best cup of coffee in America – the perfect treat to warm up after a session on the water – Portland, Oregon is a beautiful city located on the banks of the wide Willamette River around 80 miles from the Pacific Ocean. Taking to the river provides a relaxed way to see the waterfront sights, with Next Adventure on the eastern bank providing gear and rentals. The Portland Kayak Company, which is located right on the river in south Portland, offers rentals as well as tours of beautiful Ross Island — home to blue herons, bald eagles, and osprey — and several Portland bridges. Meanwhile, SUP yoga is growing in popularity in Portland, with practitioners taking to their boards for classes under the shadow of the city skyline.
Portland is also blessed by a number of other stunning paddling options, which take you out of the city and allow you to see the majesty of Oregon's landscape. Benson Lake, Hood River Waterfront, and Trillium Lake are within two hours of the city and make for great counterpoints to the urban waterfront.
Seattle, Washington
The geography of the Washington city of Seattle makes it a great destination for water lovers, its iconic skyline offering a perfect backdrop for kayakers and SUPers. Chief among the sights in the Space Needle, best recognized perhaps from the opening titles of the sitcom "Fraser," which is set in the city. Seattle's massive waterfront is dotted with piers and reminders of its history as a bustling port city.
Seattle is located on Puget Sound, the Pacific inlet that is also home to Tacoma and Everett and which is a diverse habitat for various sea creatures and aquatic plants. A new campaign asks ships to reduce their speed when navigating Puget Sound, which cuts back on underwater noise and encourages the presence of endangered orcas. Its tides make it a different experience from kayaking on a lake, so most experts recommend the use of specially designed sea kayaks for exploring the coast of Seattle. Alki Kayak Tours offers rentals, tours, and classes that will help you get to grips with the fundamentals of sea kayaking so you can take in the city-front views both safely and comfortably.
Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio, is another historic city known for its beautiful skyline of high rises and skyscrapers, 36 of which stretch over 250 feet high. The most recognizable of them are Key Tower, which stands at an enormous 947 feet, Terminal Tower, and 200 Public Square. Viewing them up close can be a dizzying experience, but Cleveland's position on the south coast of beautiful and placid Lake Erie means paddling enthusiasts can gain access to the finest skyline and waterfront views the city has to offer. And after exploring the lake, kayakers and SUPers can head inland on the Ohio & Erie Canalway, which features several historic trails that lead all the way to New Philadelphia, allowing you to take in sights such as Summit Lake and Portage Lakes in the process.
The majority of rental businesses, such as the one run by North Coast Harbor Marina, are found on the city's historic shoreline, making the lakefront views easily accessible. However, many more rental and tour companies are found all along the shore of Lake Erie, including at the underrated Headlands Beach State Park, the area's smaller lakes, and canalways.
New York City
The iconic skyscrapers of Manhattan, perched on the banks of the Hudson, East, and Harlem rivers of New York City, constitute perhaps the most famous skyline in the world. It is no surprise that some of the best views in the area are found on the water, where it is also possible to get mesmerizing views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and Liberty State Park.
The Manhattan Kayak Co., which has been ranked by USA Today as offering the number one Kayak tour in the country, is incredibly popular with tourists and residents alike. You can take to your craft and experience panoramic views of the city both day and night — the sight of New York lit up really has to be seen to be believed — or to achieve a bit of serenity away from the hustle and bustle of the streets of NYC. The company offers tours, classes in kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, as well as paddle board yoga. A great option when looking for budget-friendly outdoor experiences in New York City.
Methodology
When it comes to rankings of the best views, lists such as these are subjective, but we have attempted to reflect commonly held beliefs as to where the finest cityfront and skyline views in America are to be found. Some of these destinations chose themselves; Chicago and New York City, for example, have incredible skylines that many Americans could recognize at a glance and simply had to be included. However, we have factored in whether urban paddling in each location is safe and if there is infrastructure in place for visitors to legally and safely take to the water. This article has also endeavored to make sure that well-reviewed and reliable urban paddling rentals and tours are in place to let you take to the water and be stunned by the view.