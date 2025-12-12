2025's 'Most Desirable City In The World' Is An Affordable South American Gem With Creative Vibes
According to Wanderlust magazine's 2025 Reader Travel Awards, Buenos Aires has claimed the top spot as the "Most Desirable City" in the world. With readers casting over 4.8 million votes, the city stood out for its dynamic districts, a new generation embracing tango, and its emerging culinary scene. This wildly underrated destination is best known as the Europe of South America and is one of the few cities across the globe with Paris-like vibes.
Free activities can be found in almost every barrio in the capital, and Argentina is establishing itself as the tourist-friendly South American country where the U.S. dollar goes far. The city boasts free walking tours and many free or low-cost art museums, like Fundación Proa, which showcases contemporary art and design from artists around the world. There is free admission on Wednesdays, and from Thursdays to Sundays, it's about $4.25 to enter.
Spend your days wandering around the vibrant neighborhoods and parks where you're likely to see impromptu tango dances, public art, and vendors selling everything from empanadas to used books. Some markets are off the typical tourist path, where you can get a taste of authentic Gaucho culture and traditions. Plus, accommodation is affordable compared to other neighboring capitals.
Things to do in Buenos Aires, Argentina
To get acquainted with the city, take a free walking tour to familiarize yourself with Buenos Aires' diverse neighborhoods. Starting at the front of the National Congress building, the tour lasts around 2.5 hours, with highlights like the Palacio Barolo and its unique architectural details, Evita Peron's mural, and a brief history lesson on Argentina's transformation from independence to dictatorship and democracy. The final stop is near the Plaza de Mayo, at one of the city's most iconic watering holes, Café Tortoni, which dates back to 1858.
Head to La Boca next to explore the famous colorful streets of Caminito. It's similar to an open-air museum, dotted with restaurants that offer tango performances and artists selling their original works right on the street. On Sundays, visit the Mataderos neighborhood for an authentic market that embraces Argentina's folkloric traditions. The lively Feria de Mataderos features traditional Gaucho dancers; folk music; and around 700 vendors selling regional food, arts, and crafts. One Google reviewer loved the authenticity, writing, "This fair is a testament to local tradition and community, presenting an atmosphere where the commercial feels intimately tied to cultural celebration, rather than the tourist-driven motives found in more central locations. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by the lively sounds of folk music, with live bands performing throughout the day."
Another free spot for hanging out is Parque Rivadavia in the Caballito neighborhood. If you are a vinylhead and love to dig through piles of used books and magazines, this is the park for you. Every day around 10 a.m., vendors start setting up. On Sundays, there are also stamp and coin sellers for collectors near the main entrances. On other days, you can expect to see random rap battles, street performers, and tango dancers.
Enjoy affordable transportation, accommodation, and art
Beyond parks and markets, it's also recommended to visit the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes, also known as the National Museum of Fine Arts. In 2025, it won Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best award for its vast collections and rotating exhibitions of mainly Argentinian art that span the 19th and 20th centuries. It's free to enter, though donations are encouraged.
Accommodation in Buenos Aires, on average, is also surprisingly reasonably priced, especially compared to its neighboring capitals. According to Budget Your Trip, the average nightly rate in Buenos Aires for a mid-range hotel is about $68 per night, though high-season rates can be nearly double. By contrast, in Santiago, Chile, WandertheWorld's website estimates that a mid-range hotel is priced between $128 to $266, depending on the season and location. For even more frugal stays, consider hostels or poshtels, which offer dorms or private rooms for as low as $18.
Most international visitors fly into Ministro Pistarini International Airport, which is located about 16 miles from the city center. From there, you can take a taxi, a private transfer, a shuttle service, or a ride-share like Uber. A more affordable option is taking bus line No. 8, a public bus that can take up to two hours, or you can opt for a NEO bus, which takes under an hour to reach the city center. Once in the city, one of the best methods of transportation is the subway. Visitors can use a refillable SUBE card, available at kiosks around Buenos Aires. Another unique way to see the city is to take the retro 20-minute Buenos Aires Historic Tramway around the Caballito barrio. It's free to ride on Saturdays in the early evenings and Sunday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, year-round.