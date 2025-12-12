2025's 'Most Desirable City In The World' Is An Affordable South American Gem With Creative Vibes

According to Wanderlust magazine's 2025 Reader Travel Awards, Buenos Aires has claimed the top spot as the "Most Desirable City" in the world. With readers casting over 4.8 million votes, the city stood out for its dynamic districts, a new generation embracing tango, and its emerging culinary scene. This wildly underrated destination is best known as the Europe of South America and is one of the few cities across the globe with Paris-like vibes.

Free activities can be found in almost every barrio in the capital, and Argentina is establishing itself as the tourist-friendly South American country where the U.S. dollar goes far. The city boasts free walking tours and many free or low-cost art museums, like Fundación Proa, which showcases contemporary art and design from artists around the world. There is free admission on Wednesdays, and from Thursdays to Sundays, it's about $4.25 to enter.

Spend your days wandering around the vibrant neighborhoods and parks where you're likely to see impromptu tango dances, public art, and vendors selling everything from empanadas to used books. Some markets are off the typical tourist path, where you can get a taste of authentic Gaucho culture and traditions. Plus, accommodation is affordable compared to other neighboring capitals.