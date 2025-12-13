5 San Antonio River Walk Hotels Guests Rave About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The San Antonio River Walk is a 15-mile waterfront pathway that blends sightseeing, history, culture, and dining. Although some critics call it a tourist trap, visitors rank it among the best attractions in Texas. In fact, four out of the 12 attractions on that list are in San Antonio, which is the city with the most free things to do in America.

The heart of the River Walk is the Downtown Reach, a lively 2.5-mile loop packed with restaurants, shops, nightlife, and landmarks, including the Alamo and the Arneson River Theatre. River cruises, bike paths, and live entertainment make this stretch one of the city's most energetic gathering places. To the north, the Museum Reach section offers a more artistic vibe, with public art installations like "F.I.S.H." (25 seven-foot fiberglass sunfish that are illuminated nightly) and cultural institutions such as the San Antonio Museum of Art and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. South of downtown, the Mission Reach is a peaceful natural corridor. Here, visitors can walk or bike miles of trails, paddle the calm waters, explore four UNESCO-listed Spanish colonial missions, and see the Espada Aqueduct. Together, these three sections create a dynamic ribbon that's part urban promenade, part cultural district, and part nature trail.

Given how much this area has going for it — along with its close proximity to San Antonio International Airport – it makes sense for travelers to look for places to stay along the water. Among the many options available, here are the top five San Antonio River Walk hotels, according to guest reviews.