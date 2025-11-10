12 Best Attractions In Texas, According To Visitors

The San Antonio River Walk, with its winding river as the center of attraction, feels like an oasis in the city. The gorgeous river makes the area ideal for couples looking for romantic riverside strolls. But others will find much to enjoy. Foodies wanting to sample Texas's famous Tex-Mex, shoppers looking for the perfect find, and just about anyone else looking to indulge in fun activities while being next to a relaxing river will enjoy the attraction.

With its unique juxtaposition of nature and modern attractions, it's no wonder that the River Walk is the top Texan attraction on TripAdvisor. One visitor on TripAdvisor was all praises: "Such a relaxing, beautiful afternoon and evening. Everything is magical and beautiful. We felt like we were at Disney. So many restaurants to choose from. Relaxing boat ride gives transportation for the day with one ticket price." As this review alluded, the area is most alluring at night when passenger boats cruise down the river surrounded by the lights on the buildings lining the walkway. But daytime is almost just as nice.

When it's time to eat, San Antonio is where Tex-Mex was born, so foodies who love the cuisine will find much to enjoy. Good Tex-Mex spots on the River Walk include Domingo's and Rita's on the River. For shopping, there are dozens of boutique shops selling everything from artisan soap to jewelry. And nightlife spots are scattered everywhere. After you've explored the River Walk, San Antonio is a good area to spend a few days in. For history, head to the historic Alamo, The Missions, or Buckhorn Saloon and Museum where there is a museum dedicated to Texas rangers, and a life-size replica of a western town. San Antonio is also home to Market Square, the U.S.'s largest Mexican Market.