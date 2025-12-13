One Of America's Most Affordable Cities In 2025 Is A Kansas Gem Famous For Its Fried Chicken 'Wars'

Looking for a one-of-a-kind destination that doesn't break the bank? Consider Kansas, a state filled with smaller cities that pack the flavor and character often missing from better-known hubs. And Pittsburg might just be the perfect example of that. This charming and often overlooked city is not only an affordable gem with a vibrant ethnic heritage and culture, but also home to the famous — and delicious — fried chicken "wars." Don't be fooled: Budget-friendly travel doesn't mean subpar quality here, so pack your bags and hit the road.

The city sits within a well-connected road network, with K-126 running straight through it, so you won't have any trouble getting here by car. For fliers, the nearest regional airport is Joplin Regional Airport in Missouri, only about 30 minutes away from downtown Pittsburg. Since public transportation is limited, your options are to take a taxi or rent a car to cover the distance. There is, however, a great bus line that takes you around Pittsburg, and the city itself is surprisingly walkable, so you don't have to spend extra on a rental unless you're planning on exploring the rest of the region, too.

This is, after all, a budget-friendly destination. The cost of living is below both the national and state averages, and those savings often extend to travel-related expenses. The historic rivalry between Chicken Annie's Original and Chicken Mary's (also featured on "Food Wars") is also a major draw, and visitors are famously encouraged to pick a side. But that's just a cherry on top.