One Of America's Most Affordable Cities In 2025 Is A Kansas Gem Famous For Its Fried Chicken 'Wars'
Looking for a one-of-a-kind destination that doesn't break the bank? Consider Kansas, a state filled with smaller cities that pack the flavor and character often missing from better-known hubs. And Pittsburg might just be the perfect example of that. This charming and often overlooked city is not only an affordable gem with a vibrant ethnic heritage and culture, but also home to the famous — and delicious — fried chicken "wars." Don't be fooled: Budget-friendly travel doesn't mean subpar quality here, so pack your bags and hit the road.
The city sits within a well-connected road network, with K-126 running straight through it, so you won't have any trouble getting here by car. For fliers, the nearest regional airport is Joplin Regional Airport in Missouri, only about 30 minutes away from downtown Pittsburg. Since public transportation is limited, your options are to take a taxi or rent a car to cover the distance. There is, however, a great bus line that takes you around Pittsburg, and the city itself is surprisingly walkable, so you don't have to spend extra on a rental unless you're planning on exploring the rest of the region, too.
This is, after all, a budget-friendly destination. The cost of living is below both the national and state averages, and those savings often extend to travel-related expenses. The historic rivalry between Chicken Annie's Original and Chicken Mary's (also featured on "Food Wars") is also a major draw, and visitors are famously encouraged to pick a side. But that's just a cherry on top.
What makes Pittsburg such an affordable Kansas gem
A budget-friendly getaway always starts with good-value accommodation, which shouldn't be too difficult to find in Pittsburg, considering almost all of your best options cost under $100 a night. Regency Inn, for example, offers simple, but clean and comfortable rooms, with free Wi-Fi, free parking, air-conditioned spaces, and decent breakfast options at just over $80 a night. The furniture also appears updated and well taken care for, and the motel is pet-friendly (though pet fees apply). For travelers willing to forgo amenities such as a pool, fitness center, or airport shuttle, it's a solid bargain.
Just less than a mile from the hotel, you'll find an Aldi where you can get all your affordable grocery shopping done. While you might eat out in town a few times, having a grocery store nearby gives you the flexibility to save money on meals.
Because Pittsburg is compact and walkable — Walk Score gave it a 79 out of 100 – you'll save a lot on transportation. If you do have a car and want to go on a day trip, though, Parsons would be a great spot for that. It's one of Kansas' most overlooked cities with nature trails and local farmer's markets, and a refreshing escape just over 35 miles away. You can also venture beyond state lines and visit Joplin instead. Southern Missouri's sparkling city boasts camping, fishing, and hiking, and you can get there in less than 40 minutes.
Chicken Annie's Original vs. Chicken Mary's: Pittsburg's ultimate food war
If there's one thing people travel afar to Pittsburg for, it's the unbeatable fried chicken scene, best represented by two iconic joints: Chicken Annie's Original and Chicken Mary's. The two have been at the heart of a friendly rivalry for over four generations, splitting locals and travelers alike on the age-old question: Whose chicken is the best? The "war" dates back to the late 1930s and early 1940s, when both these women-owned gems opened within 300 feet of one another. For visitors of Pittsburg, deciding whether you're on "Team Annie's" or "Team Mary's" is practically a rite of passage.
Chicken Annie's Original first opened its doors in 1934, when founder Ann Pichler began cooking to support her family after her husband was injured in a work accident. Today, you'll still get hearty dinners along with mixed drinks, in what customers describe as a fun, throwback atmosphere. Must-try items (besides, of course, the chicken) include the onion rings, potato salad, German coleslaw, and green beans. The restaurant is open every day but Monday, and this being Pittsburg, their food is very reasonably-priced, too: The average meal costs between $10 and $20.
Chicken Mary's followed a few years later, in the early 1940s, when Mary Zerngast and her husband Joe opened a small home-based operation that eventually led to the restaurant. Today, the restaurant still brands itself as an unpretentious kitchen serving traditional American fare, and though the chicken is the star item, there's plenty of variety for customers to choose from. The potato salad, mashed potatoes, gizzards, and livers all come highly recommended. The price range at Mary's is similar to Annie's, which helps explain the enduring rivalry.