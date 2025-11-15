Southern Missouri's Sparkling City Boasts Camping, Fishing, And Hiking All In One Outdoor Paradise
Anyone embarking on a road trip to enjoy the great outdoors in the American Midwest shouldn't have much trouble adding one worthy destination to their itinerary. Joplin is a fun and easily accessible town full of fun camping, hiking, and nature-driven adventures. Both Interstate 44 (if you're traveling east from Oklahoma City or west from St. Louis) and Interstate 49 (a north/south route formerly known as U.S. Highway 71) can get you to Joplin. A section of Historic Route 66 passes through the artsy Missouri city as well, primarily the downtown area and 7th Street. If you prefer to fly, Joplin has a regional airport, though there are larger airports in Springfield, Missouri, which is around 70 miles away, and Tulsa, Oklahoma (about 110 miles away). The trip from either city takes you down I-44, which simplifies the final leg of your journey.
For those wanting to stay as close to nature as possible, a handful of campgrounds that offer both RV and tent sites sit on or near Shoal Creek. Zan's Creekside Campground is nestled on the banks of Shoal Creek; it has RV sites with full hook-ups and tents sites (both primitive and with electric), and you can rent a tube from the office for a relaxing float in the creek. River's Bend Family Resort, also on Shoal Creek, offers RV sites with full hook-ups, primitive tent sites, and rental cabanas. There's also an onsite restaurant and kids' play area. Big Shoal RV Country has RV Sites and tiny homes for rent; a 10-acre catch-and-release lake is onsite as well. The campground offers waterfront, pull-through, and back-in RV sites. No matter which campground you choose, you will be in close proximity to fishing and outdoor adventures.
Fishing in Joplin, Missouri
Fishing is a fun way to spend a relaxing day in southwest Missouri. While everyone is welcome to fish Joplin's waters, anyone over 15 years of age and under 65 years of age must have a fishing permit; exceptions are made for veterans and warriors in transition as well as homeowners fishing on their own property. Shoal Creek offers anglers the opportunity to catch a wide variety of crappie, bass, catfish, and sunfish. The Missouri Department of Conservation has a public access point at Wildcat Glade, and visitors can enjoy a day of fishing regardless of the season. Summers are hot and humid in Joplin, but the heat attracts more species of fish. Center Creek is known for its bass fishing; the creek is home to largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass. Joplin Creek, the town's namesake, is a great place to fish for black crappie and largemouth bass.
Located in the middle of Joplin, Mercy Park has a pond that offers fishing opportunities as well. In fact, they added a concrete boardwalk that extends over the water to make fishing more accessible. While at Mercy Park, be sure and check out their butterfly mural and Rotary Club Sculpture Garden for some memorable photo opportunities. Although Joplin doesn't have any major rivers or lakes, there are still plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy, including some great walking and hiking trails. Seeking more outdoor adventures? With a short drive, you'll find a lake near Kansas City just perfect for fishing, camping, and hiking.
Hiking and more outdoor fun around Joplin
Mercy Park has three short walking trails to explore before you leave: the Prairie Trail (¼ mile), the Pond Trail (⅓ mile) and the Large Trail (½ mile). Wildcat Glades Walk (located inside Wildcat Park), leashed-dog friendly and open all year long, is a nearly 4-mile loop just perfect for families. Although the partially paved trail is considered an easy walk, visitors may find some muddy and rocky sections. The partially shaded trail has some stunning views of the Ozarks' scenic beauty. Wildcat Park is also home to five additional walking trails: Brown Trail, Red Trail, Yellow Trail, Green Trail, and Blue Trail. The trails range from about ⅓ mile to just over two miles in length.
The Frisco Greenway Trail, a "rails to trails" project, is a 3 ½-mile gravel path placed over an old railroad bed. The path goes from North Street in Joplin and makes its way to Highway 171 in Webb City. Joplin also has a scavenger hunt that will allow participants to enjoy a self-paced walk while using the "Let's Roam" app to learn more about the city. It's a great way to get fresh air and enjoy seeing murals that are unique to Joplin.
Before you leave town, be sure and check out Grand Falls, found on Shoal Creek a bit downstream from Wildcat Park. This must-see attraction is a natural waterfall that flows down 12 feet before hitting the rugged rocks below. Swimming is allowed, so take a dip in "The Falls" to beat the summertime heat. If you aren't ready to leave Missouri and its outdoor adventures, travel a short distance to the "canoeing capital of the Ozarks" and enjoy a day on the Elk River.