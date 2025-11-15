Southern Missouri's Sparkling City Boasts Camping, Fishing, And Hiking All In One Outdoor Paradise

Anyone embarking on a road trip to enjoy the great outdoors in the American Midwest shouldn't have much trouble adding one worthy destination to their itinerary. Joplin is a fun and easily accessible town full of fun camping, hiking, and nature-driven adventures. Both Interstate 44 (if you're traveling east from Oklahoma City or west from St. Louis) and Interstate 49 (a north/south route formerly known as U.S. Highway 71) can get you to Joplin. A section of Historic Route 66 passes through the artsy Missouri city as well, primarily the downtown area and 7th Street. If you prefer to fly, Joplin has a regional airport, though there are larger airports in Springfield, Missouri, which is around 70 miles away, and Tulsa, Oklahoma (about 110 miles away). The trip from either city takes you down I-44, which simplifies the final leg of your journey.

For those wanting to stay as close to nature as possible, a handful of campgrounds that offer both RV and tent sites sit on or near Shoal Creek. Zan's Creekside Campground is nestled on the banks of Shoal Creek; it has RV sites with full hook-ups and tents sites (both primitive and with electric), and you can rent a tube from the office for a relaxing float in the creek. River's Bend Family Resort, also on Shoal Creek, offers RV sites with full hook-ups, primitive tent sites, and rental cabanas. There's also an onsite restaurant and kids' play area. Big Shoal RV Country has RV Sites and tiny homes for rent; a 10-acre catch-and-release lake is onsite as well. The campground offers waterfront, pull-through, and back-in RV sites. No matter which campground you choose, you will be in close proximity to fishing and outdoor adventures.