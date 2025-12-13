South Carolina's Once-Thriving Civic Hub Is Now A Greenway With Waterfalls And City-Side Calm
One of South Carolina's most beloved green spaces just got a major makeover. After nearly a decade in the making, Finlay Park in the city of Columbia is finally open to the public. The park provides visitors with plenty of opportunities to reconnect with nature just a stone's throw from downtown Columbia. If you're thinking you may have heard of Columbia, it's because this southern city, located 1.5 hours south of Charlotte, North Carolina, was one of 2025's most popular Thanksgiving destinations.
Finlay Park — though it's held multiple names throughout its history — has been a landmark of Columbia since the 1800s, when the space, equipped with a state-of-the-art water pump, provided the amenities necessary for a public bath. In the mid-19th century, trees and other flora were planted, transforming the 18-acre plot into a proper green space. It wasn't until over a century later, in 1974, that Kirkman Finlay spearheaded the park's modern form, saving it from being turned into a parking garage and instead preserving the lot's natural features. The park's iconic 27-foot spiral fountain was added in 1990.
Finlay Park's latest renovation project triggered the park's waterfall, which stopped flowing in 2015. The event made it clear that Finlay Park was in need of an overhaul. Partnering with sustainable design and engineering company Stantec and landscape architects at Civitas, the city budgeted $25 million for the project. After drafting plans for nearly a decade, construction finally kicked off in 2023, wrapping up two years later. The park finally opened its doors on November 15, 2025.
Things to do at Columbia's Finlay Park
The new and improved Finlay Park is one of Columbia's most recent initiatives to develop modern public spaces and encourage community living. In a public statement, Stantec project manager and landscape architect Jenny Horne revealed that "the community reimagined Finlay Park as a vibrant heartbeat for downtown." She explains that Finlay Park isn't just a place to reconnect with nature, but also to reconnect with fellow residents. New amenities like pickleball and tennis courts, playgrounds, splash pads, and walking trails were added to inspire families to make Finlay Park a part of their daily routine and provide opportunities for chatting with neighbors.
Many of the visitors' favorites were preserved, too, including the spiral fountain. The difference? Located in the northern part of Finlay Park, the fountain now connects to a system of water features, feeding a new pond via cascades and the park's signature waterfall. Visitors can gaze down at the rushing water from the elevated vantage point, called "The Lantern," or out onto the horizon, at the rest of the park's expanse.
Debatably, the best thing about Finlay Park is its location. The park isn't just near downtown Columbia, it's part of it. A portion of the massive renovation project included improving the park's accessibility, including more parking, as well as connecting park trails to nearby neighborhoods and streets so that the park seamlessly blends into the cityscape. Columbia's nearest airport, Columbia Metropolitan, is one of America's most expensive airports to fly out of, which may make a few travelers question whether a trip is worth the extra expense. Consider visiting Columbia and Finlay Park as part of a bigger road trip. A car also allows for exploring tiny South Carolina towns like Chapin that are just a short drive from "Soda City."