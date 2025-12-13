South Carolina's Once-Thriving Civic Hub Is Now A Greenway With Waterfalls And City-Side Calm

One of South Carolina's most beloved green spaces just got a major makeover. After nearly a decade in the making, Finlay Park in the city of Columbia is finally open to the public. The park provides visitors with plenty of opportunities to reconnect with nature just a stone's throw from downtown Columbia. If you're thinking you may have heard of Columbia, it's because this southern city, located 1.5 hours south of Charlotte, North Carolina, was one of 2025's most popular Thanksgiving destinations.

Finlay Park — though it's held multiple names throughout its history — has been a landmark of Columbia since the 1800s, when the space, equipped with a state-of-the-art water pump, provided the amenities necessary for a public bath. In the mid-19th century, trees and other flora were planted, transforming the 18-acre plot into a proper green space. It wasn't until over a century later, in 1974, that Kirkman Finlay spearheaded the park's modern form, saving it from being turned into a parking garage and instead preserving the lot's natural features. The park's iconic 27-foot spiral fountain was added in 1990.

Finlay Park's latest renovation project triggered the park's waterfall, which stopped flowing in 2015. The event made it clear that Finlay Park was in need of an overhaul. Partnering with sustainable design and engineering company Stantec and landscape architects at Civitas, the city budgeted $25 million for the project. After drafting plans for nearly a decade, construction finally kicked off in 2023, wrapping up two years later. The park finally opened its doors on November 15, 2025.