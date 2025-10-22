This Surprising Southern City Is One Of 2025's Most Popular Thanksgiving Destinations, According To Data

When travelers think of iconic Thanksgiving destinations, cities like New York, Boston, or San Francisco typically come to mind. But this year, there's a surprising contender taking the top spot on holiday travel lists. So if your Thanksgiving holiday needs a new setting, why not pick a state capital with a small-town feel?

Columbia, South Carolina, has emerged as the number one trending domestic destination for Thanksgiving 2025, according to a Google blog post citing new data from Google Flights. The Southern city beat traditional favorites and even fellow newcomers like Bozeman, Montana, and Spokane, Washington. This means that Columbia saw the biggest jump in searches by people looking to book their airline tickets for Thanksgiving travel, compared to the previous year.

The city's rich tapestry of history and hospitality creates an atmosphere that feels both welcoming and uniquely local. As the home of the University of South Carolina, Columbia pulses with a vibrant college-town energy that brings youth and dynamism to its historic framework. This combination means visitors can explore centuries-old sites in the morning and enjoy contemporary dining and entertainment in the evening — all while experiencing genuine southern hospitality.