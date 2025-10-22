This Surprising Southern City Is One Of 2025's Most Popular Thanksgiving Destinations, According To Data
When travelers think of iconic Thanksgiving destinations, cities like New York, Boston, or San Francisco typically come to mind. But this year, there's a surprising contender taking the top spot on holiday travel lists. So if your Thanksgiving holiday needs a new setting, why not pick a state capital with a small-town feel?
Columbia, South Carolina, has emerged as the number one trending domestic destination for Thanksgiving 2025, according to a Google blog post citing new data from Google Flights. The Southern city beat traditional favorites and even fellow newcomers like Bozeman, Montana, and Spokane, Washington. This means that Columbia saw the biggest jump in searches by people looking to book their airline tickets for Thanksgiving travel, compared to the previous year.
The city's rich tapestry of history and hospitality creates an atmosphere that feels both welcoming and uniquely local. As the home of the University of South Carolina, Columbia pulses with a vibrant college-town energy that brings youth and dynamism to its historic framework. This combination means visitors can explore centuries-old sites in the morning and enjoy contemporary dining and entertainment in the evening — all while experiencing genuine southern hospitality.
Where to enjoy Columbia's legendary Southern hospitality
Columbia offers a congenial mix of historic charm and modern attractions. Visitors can explore landmarks such as the South Carolina State House, the Columbia Museum of Art, or the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden, which ranks among the nation's best zoos and offers beautiful botanical gardens, allowing for a variety of daytime activities for different ages traveling together.
Dining options further enhance the holiday appeal, with a dynamic food scene combining traditional southern fare alongside innovative cuisine at popular restaurants embracing farm-to-table concepts. The recently revitalized Main Street attracts a mixed crowd of students and professionals, with wide sidewalks and heritage architecture. During Thanksgiving, many establishments offer special menus celebrating the holiday season, making it easier for travelers to indulge in festive meals without the stress of cooking.
A further draw is the wide choice of accommodations to suit every taste and wallet. Visitors can choose to stay in the vibrant downtown area, such as the Hyatt Place or the Marriott Columbia Downtown, within walking distance of cultural attractions and dining spots. For those seeking a more relaxed or luxurious experience, there are historical-interest options like the Hilton Columbia Center and The Inn at USC, which provide comfortable amenities and convenient access to university events. Travelers can also find cozy bed-and-breakfasts scattered throughout the southern city, known for its warm and friendly welcome.
Outdoor activities to burn off those Thanksgiving calories
Outdoor enthusiasts also find Columbia attractive for the mild late-November climate, ideal for hiking, biking, or just enjoying the beautiful riverfront parks. The Three Rivers Greenway in Columbia, South Carolina, is a 12.5-mile (and growing) scenic linear park along the Broad, Saluda, and Congaree Rivers. It offers lighted, accessible trails for walking, biking, and fishing, plus gorgeous river views and outdoor amenities, making it a perfect nature getaway right in the city.
For those seeking outdoor experiences, just outside the city sits the scenic Congaree National Park, which features one of the world's tallest tree canopies. Just 30 miles away is the somewhat overlooked Sesquicentennial State Park, featuring a lovely lake and boating access.
A unique draw for Columbia at Thanksgiving is the college football excitement surrounding the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. The Palmetto Bowl against Clemson University often takes place over Thanksgiving weekend, attracting fans from across the region, adding an extra helping of festive energy to the city. For some quirky fun, the annual Turkey Day run takes the gravy, with prizes for the best Thanksgiving-themed attire – a festive way to kick off the holiday while also discovering a different side of Columbia that you wouldn't find at any other time of year.