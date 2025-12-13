Here's Why Tying A Ribbon To Your Luggage Is A Big Mistake, Per Baggage Handlers

A traveler's nightmare after flying to their destination is losing their luggage. It's one of the many reasons why people come up with tips and tricks to minimize their packing or purchase the best traveler-recommended carry-on, all in an attempt to avoid having a checked bag. Brave souls who check their bags sometimes add little indicators, like a ribbon, to the top of their suitcase, hoping it'll be easier to find it at baggage claim. However, one baggage handler at the Dublin Airport told RSVP Live that ribbons might be the very thing that will delay your bag to its port of call. He says that if the bag cannot be scanned because your ribbon is obscuring the tag, it ends up in manual processing, which means it might not even make it onto the flight.

If your bag doesn't make it onto the plane, it's not time to panic just yet, as the airline is still on the hook for your stuff. And if the airline isn't helpful, you can escalate things to the Department of Transportation to try and get a resolution — in fact, you might be entitled to compensation. But if you're trying to avoid this hassle, consider forgoing a ribbon on your suitcase and using a different method to identify your luggage.