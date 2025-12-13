Here's Why Tying A Ribbon To Your Luggage Is A Big Mistake, Per Baggage Handlers
A traveler's nightmare after flying to their destination is losing their luggage. It's one of the many reasons why people come up with tips and tricks to minimize their packing or purchase the best traveler-recommended carry-on, all in an attempt to avoid having a checked bag. Brave souls who check their bags sometimes add little indicators, like a ribbon, to the top of their suitcase, hoping it'll be easier to find it at baggage claim. However, one baggage handler at the Dublin Airport told RSVP Live that ribbons might be the very thing that will delay your bag to its port of call. He says that if the bag cannot be scanned because your ribbon is obscuring the tag, it ends up in manual processing, which means it might not even make it onto the flight.
If your bag doesn't make it onto the plane, it's not time to panic just yet, as the airline is still on the hook for your stuff. And if the airline isn't helpful, you can escalate things to the Department of Transportation to try and get a resolution — in fact, you might be entitled to compensation. But if you're trying to avoid this hassle, consider forgoing a ribbon on your suitcase and using a different method to identify your luggage.
The best ways to mark your luggage
While a ribbon is a cute accessory, a neon luggage tag with all of your information on it might be a better idea. Many travelers love to use handle wraps – these won't interfere with baggage tags, and you'll find colorful patterns that make it easy to spot on a crowded carousel. Other options include luggage straps, colorful luggage tags, and even locks.
Without having to buy extra accessories, when purchasing luggage, it might be useful to get one that is a unique color or stands out from the rest. This way it is easy to spot in a crowd of suitcases. Bright blues, greens, oranges, or patterned shells won't blend in as much in a sea of identical black roller bags.
Lastly, you can be super safe by saving space with game-changing packing hacks, like packing cubes, and minimizing what you need by using a carry-on. While a ribbon is still usable, it's taking a risk at the baggage scanner, which is out of your control. Curious about luggage brands customers are raving about? Check out our feature on L.L. Bean's luggage that's reliable enough to buy for life.