Arkansas' Wealthiest Suburb In 2025 Is Known For Ozark Mountain Charm And Outdoor Attractions
The rural suburb of Goshen lies just over 10 miles east of Fayetteville, Arkansas' second-largest city. Unlike its neighbor, the community is pretty small, serving as home to only about 2,500 people. But what it lacks in size, Goshen certainly makes up for in beauty. The city is tucked away in the forested hills of the Ozark Mountains, a scenic hot spot for Midwestern vacationers that also straddles parts of Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Illinois. With its scenic views and ample outdoor recreation, Goshen's natural setting is hard to ignore. And the town's financial profile matches its rich scenery, prompting Forbes to crown it the state's No. 1 wealthiest suburb in 2025.
To make that determination, the publication considered Goshen's solid economic standing. The city's median household income of just over $177,000 is extremely high, sitting far above the state average of about $65,000. For those eager to experience all the richness Goshen has to offer, start packing your bags. The Washington County burb sits along Highway 45, so it's fairly easy to get to. One of the nearest major airports — the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) in Bentonville — is about a 40-minute drive away and offers nonstop flights to more than a dozen cities across the United States.
A mountain escape awaits in Goshen, Arkansas
The lush terrain of the Ozarks is huge, covering about 45,000 square miles. Granted, the heights of the region pale in comparison to the likes of the Rockies or the Appalachians in that the landscape is mostly plateaus. But Goshen still makes a pretty great launching point for exploring the surrounding scenic hills and ridges. Buckle up for a cruise along the Boston Mountains Scenic Loop, which will take you along U.S. Highway 71 and Interstate 49 to the south of Fayetteville. The Boston Mountains feature the highest point in the Ozarks, so be prepared for a little elevation. "It is quite a curvy, hilly, winding drive up in the mountains," one traveler wrote on Tripadvisor, adding that the scenic drive "was well worth the detour."
The route will take you by Devil's Den State Park, which lies about 35 miles outside of Goshen. The state park is lauded as "the home of Arkansas mountain biking," according to Arkansas State Parks, and even hosts an annual mountain bike festival each April. Devil's Den is also a great place to set up camp if you want to pack everything you need for a solo camping trip in the Ozark wilds. There are more than 100 campsites, including 50-amp hookup spaces for RVs and dedicated equestrian sites. Homey full-service cabins are also available, as well as rustic camper cabins, which don't have a kitchen or personal bathroom. Just note that some sections of the state park are still off limits to visitors due to damage caused by a tornado that swept through in June 2025.
Tackle more outdoor adventures
There's plenty more outdoor fun to be had. A scenic natural area awaits at the local Mill Branch Park, which sits on the east side of town. The city park is one of the largest of its kind in the entire northwest corner of the state, encompassing more than 100 acres of land along a portion of Mill Branch Creek.
The outdoor hub features a few miles of nature trails, ponds, a 9-hole disc golf course, and plenty of scenic vistas. "It is home to some of the most gorgeous views in all of Goshen," the city notes online. For an easy jaunt, stroll along the Mill Branch Park Loop, which spans just shy of 2.5 miles. "Trail was a little hard to follow and could use some better markers," one hiker warned on AllTrails, noting that they saw "lots of birds and butterflies."
Get out on the water at Twin Bridges, which sits at the junction of the White River and Richland Creek. Or, venture north of Goshen to the sweeping Beaver Lake. The 73-mile-long reservoir sits right on the White River and provides many opportunities for an afternoon of water sports. One Tripadvisor review reads: "Relaxing and scenic. Crystal clear lake, great for stand up paddle boards, kayaks or bigger boat outings ... Beautiful."