Arkansas' Wealthiest Suburb In 2025 Is Known For Ozark Mountain Charm And Outdoor Attractions

The lush terrain of the Ozarks is huge, covering about 45,000 square miles. Granted, the heights of the region pale in comparison to the likes of the Rockies or the Appalachians in that the landscape is mostly plateaus. But Goshen still makes a pretty great launching point for exploring the surrounding scenic hills and ridges. Buckle up for a cruise along the Boston Mountains Scenic Loop, which will take you along U.S. Highway 71 and Interstate 49 to the south of Fayetteville. The Boston Mountains feature the highest point in the Ozarks, so be prepared for a little elevation. "It is quite a curvy, hilly, winding drive up in the mountains," one traveler wrote on Tripadvisor, adding that the scenic drive "was well worth the detour."

The route will take you by Devil's Den State Park, which lies about 35 miles outside of Goshen. The state park is lauded as "the home of Arkansas mountain biking," according to Arkansas State Parks, and even hosts an annual mountain bike festival each April. Devil's Den is also a great place to set up camp if you want to pack everything you need for a solo camping trip in the Ozark wilds. There are more than 100 campsites, including 50-amp hookup spaces for RVs and dedicated equestrian sites. Homey full-service cabins are also available, as well as rustic camper cabins, which don't have a kitchen or personal bathroom. Just note that some sections of the state park are still off limits to visitors due to damage caused by a tornado that swept through in June 2025.