Goodbye Airbnb: Travelers Are Loving The 'Michelin Guide' For Safer Booking

Any current or past Airbnb user has likely encountered this unfortunately common scenario: After perusing dozens of listings, you've booked a stay for your upcoming vacation, based on the charming photos and wide array of amenities. However, upon arrival, the place looks nothing like the pictures — maybe the clever use of a wide-angle lens made the cramped room look much more spacious? And the featured amenities aren't exactly as advertised; the Wi-Fi is slow, the laundry machine is broken, and the "dedicated workspace" is just a chair facing a wall. You're rightly feeling scammed; there weren't any reviews on which to base your booking decision — one of the Airbnb red flags — and you paid a premium for what was meant to be a cute and homey apartment. Now you're in something that closely resembles a cell at Shawshank. But what if there was a way to ensure that the space you booked was exactly as pictured, its listing verified by an expert to ensure accuracy? Well, that's exactly what you'll get with Plum Guide.

Launching in 2015, the London-based platform aspires to be the "Michelin Guide" of vacation rentals. Similar to the latter, it has an extremely stringent vetting process involving visits from an inspector, known as a home critic. But this doesn't mean that Plum Guide has limited options. While the platform is designed to be exclusive — just 1% of all vacation homes make the cut — you'll still have plenty of places to choose from. Of course, there are fewer listings than Airbnb, which has over 8 million, but it still boasts an impressive collection of more than 30,000 homes across over 40 destinations. So, if you're looking for safer bookings and extraordinary stays, say goodbye to Airbnb and hello to Plum Guide.