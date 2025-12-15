New Zealand's Gateway To The Islands Is A Sunny Haven With Quirky Shops And Iconic Trails
Everybody knows New Zealand for its two main islands — the North Island, which boasts volcanic landscapes and thermal wonderlands with unmatched vistas like Taupō, and the wilder South Island, all alpine peaks, glacial lakes, and Norwegian-like fjords. Far less, however, imagine that right in the middle of them are picturesque and mostly overlooked places like the port town of Picton. Much more like a small, quaint "Kiwi" Portofino than a bustling Queenstown, this town of fewer than 5,000 residents (according to Visit Picton) has long functioned as a convenient getaway between the country's two land masses, even more so after the arrival of European settlers in the second half of the 19th century.
The town, located at the head of Queen Charlotte Sound and named after a British general, still bears notable traces of its colonial history, such as the England-born businessman George Alexander Smith's Sennen House, a two-story villa featuring a magnificent staircase crafted from sacred kauri timber. In contrast, the town's modern waterfront is lined with luxury apartments and high-end shops on nearby High Street and around Nelson Square.
Overall, Picton's best qualities are what you often find in many parts of New Zealand: It's happily out of the spotlight, blessed with an almost obscenely gorgeous natural setting, and it isn't in a rush to change. But don't expect only the classic brisk and cloudy New Zealand weather here — Picton is just up the road from Blenheim, which boasted the highest number of recorded sunshine hours in the country in 2024.
The best hiking and cycling trails around Picton
Nature doesn't disappoint in Picton. After all, the aboriginal Māori name for Picton is "Te Weranga o Waitohi," loosely meaning "the energy of the sacred waters of Waitohi," a testament to the bond between the Māori people and their surroundings. The native bush covering the seemingly endless hills around Queen Charlotte Sound is crossed by the renowned Queen Charlotte Track, a 45-mile path connecting Meretoto (also known as Ship Cove) and the village of Anakiwa, roughly 30 minutes from Picton.
No less rewarding are the trails that run near Picton's marina area and the town's main access to the ocean, Shelly Beach. Both the upper and lower Bob's Bay Trail are suitable for people with an intermediate level of fitness and can be completed in under an hour. Without moving too far, outdoor lovers can take advantage of another popular option. The 4.7-mile Picton to Waikawa Track is generally considered moderate due to its roughly 500-foot elevation gain, but the climb rewards hikers with spectacular views over the ocean and nearby peaks.
Cycling is another great option to explore Picton and the surrounding Marlborough Sounds. The downhill Leicester Track is a mountain bike path mostly suited to riders with a fair amount of experience, featuring a nearly 200-foot descent. Easier alternatives include the 0.35-mile Marina to Reservoir Trail and the 0.4-mile Sussex Street to Reservoir Trail. Several outfitters — such as Wilderness Guides or Marlborough Sounds Adventure Company – are available in town.
Where to shop and what to eat in Picton
Sure, Picton is nature, wilderness, and water. But it's also style and good taste. Along downtown streets and especially by the marina (around Waikawa Road, Auckland Street, and High Street), you'll find plenty of artisanal shops, indie boutiques, and specialty stores. Brereton Jewellers (Akaroa Blue Pearls) on London Quay is a family-owned studio known for its signature pieces made with the region's blue pearls, grown in the Marlborough Sounds and handcrafted on-site by owner Murray Brereton. Less than a 5-minute walk away is another beloved local gem, The Cove, a small indie fashion shop featuring, which one recent visitor on Google Reviews described as carrying "Supercool and different clothes which still are easy to wear."
Picton's restaurants are varied enough to satisfy every type of craving. Toastie Lords is a true institution for sandwich lovers. The menu is short yet carefully curated, and features everything from classic grilled cheese sandwiches to more elaborate options like the evocative "Pete From Picton" and the kimchi-and-chipotle mayo "Ed." Oxley's Bar & Kitchen, right on the waterfront, is the perfect place for a laid-back sunset cocktail and even a fun family dinner, with a packed calendar of special theme nights, games, and live music shows.
The most popular option to reach Picton is the Interislander or Bluebridge ferry from Wellington. You can also fly into Picton Airport, just minutes away from the city center, served by daily flights from Wellington (about 30 minutes). Blenheim is about a 30-minute drive away, and Nelson Lakes National Park, which boasts the "clearest lake in the world," is no more than 2 hours away.