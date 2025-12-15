New Zealand's Gateway To The Islands Is A Sunny Haven With Quirky Shops And Iconic Trails

Everybody knows New Zealand for its two main islands — the North Island, which boasts volcanic landscapes and thermal wonderlands with unmatched vistas like Taupō, and the wilder South Island, all alpine peaks, glacial lakes, and Norwegian-like fjords. Far less, however, imagine that right in the middle of them are picturesque and mostly overlooked places like the port town of Picton. Much more like a small, quaint "Kiwi" Portofino than a bustling Queenstown, this town of fewer than 5,000 residents (according to Visit Picton) has long functioned as a convenient getaway between the country's two land masses, even more so after the arrival of European settlers in the second half of the 19th century.

The town, located at the head of Queen Charlotte Sound and named after a British general, still bears notable traces of its colonial history, such as the England-born businessman George Alexander Smith's Sennen House, a two-story villa featuring a magnificent staircase crafted from sacred kauri timber. In contrast, the town's modern waterfront is lined with luxury apartments and high-end shops on nearby High Street and around Nelson Square.

Overall, Picton's best qualities are what you often find in many parts of New Zealand: It's happily out of the spotlight, blessed with an almost obscenely gorgeous natural setting, and it isn't in a rush to change. But don't expect only the classic brisk and cloudy New Zealand weather here — Picton is just up the road from Blenheim, which boasted the highest number of recorded sunshine hours in the country in 2024.