New York City's Retirement Haven Is A Dreamy Outer-Borough Neighborhood With A 55+ Community

Being New York City's "forgotten borough" has its advantages. Staten Island offers a sense of safety and calm that can be hard to find elsewhere in the Big Apple. It's the least populated of the city's five boroughs — as of 2023, roughly half a million of the more than 8 million New Yorkers call it home. It also ranks as the city's safest borough and was ranked as one of the safest communities in the country in 2024 by U.S. News & World Report (via SILive.com). According to NYPD Compstat figures, major crime has also fallen in the borough in recent years. In addition, Staten Island is relatively affordable, with house prices similar to apartment prices in other boroughs. Its quality of life benefits from a suburban vibe in its neighborhoods, many of which include golf clubs, shopping centers, and access to cultural sites and outdoor recreation.

Many residents appreciate Staten Island for its quieter way of life while remaining connected to the city, making it appealing for families and retirees alike. One standout community is The Tides, a 55+ retirement community in the borough's Charleston neighborhood. From there, Midtown Manhattan is roughly 30 miles away, the Staten Island Ferry Terminal about 15 miles, and Newark International Airport about 14 miles away, providing convenient access for retirees wanting to travel.