The city of Charleston has dozens of cafes, and you'll find hundreds more across South Carolina. Starbucks alone has seven locations in downtown Charleston, and the city boasts lots of independent places in the middle of town, like Bad Bunnies, Island Provisions, and The Hidden House. The breakout star is Clutch Coffee Bar, a drive-thru enterprise that has quickly spread across the Carolinas. In this gorgeous city that blends a striking European appearance with Southern charm, scoring a cup of joe is a pretty easy task, not to mention espressos, cappuccinos, and elaborate dessert drinks.

But if you're looking for the best cafe in the Palmetto State, many aficionados point to Charleston Coffee Exchange, located about 10 miles northwest of the Peninsula (as its historic downtown is known). This may surprise visitors — is South Carolina's best cafe really tucked into a shopping plaza in the distant neighborhood of West Ashley? Yet fans and experts seem to agree: In a roundup of the best coffee shops in every state, epicurean website Chowhound crowned Charleston Coffee Exchange. Meanwhile, in a 2024 post to the Charleston subreddit, two commenters agreed with this assessment. One remarked: "Charleston Coffee Exchange is definitely a top tier local roaster." The other elaborated: "All the staples plus [Wi-Fi] plus bulk beans from around the world to take home." South Carolina may not be one of 2025's top five coffee destinations in America, but this one spot has earned a devoted following.