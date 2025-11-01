South Carolina's Quiet Town Is A Historic Gem With Affordable Living On Lake Marion

Having stayed hidden for far too long in Orangeburg County, Eutawville is, to many, just a place they pass by on their way to Columbia or Charleston, the gorgeous South Carolina city that blends a striking European appearance with southern charm. But to those lucky few who stay and see what this unassuming town with just a couple hundred residents has to offer, Eutawville and Lake Marion promise the perfect blend of deep-rooted history and on-the-water experiences, not to mention the warm, close-knit atmosphere that's long been lost in larger destinations.

Despite it being such a hidden gem, Eutawville shouldn't be hard to find. Most travelers prefer to fly in either through Charleston International or Columbia Metropolitan Airport, each located about an hour away, just southeast and northwest, respectively. No matter which one you choose, make sure to have a car available. Driving should be a breeze, since Eutawville sits along South Carolina Highways 6 and 45 and is easy to reach from I-95.

Beyond its great location, Eutawville offers another arguably more important advantage: surprisingly affordable living (especially compared to other lakefront communities). The median property value here is well under $80,000, according to Data USA. And with a cost of living lower than most of the United States, it's clear why so many outdoor lovers and retirees looking for a quieter place to come home are falling in love with the town. Add in a handful of quality local restaurants, nearby recreation opportunities, and some surprisingly fascinating historic landmarks, and you've got the recipe for a hidden treasure just waiting to be discovered.