Maui's Cloud-Brushed Hiking Trail Is A Dramatic Ascent That Shines Brightest In Winter

Many know Maui as a beachy playground for surfing and whale watching. But while you're visiting this Hawaiian paradise, there's also a spectacular hiking trail you won't want to miss: the Waihe'e Ridge Trail in the northwestern part of the island, near the town of Wailuku. Imagine hiking high above the verdant landscape, surrounded by mist and clouds, gazing down at the extraordinary "Jurassic Park" type beauty — especially in the winter, when the trail is truly sublime.

The Waihe'e Ridge Trail is considered a hard or moderately difficult hike due to its steep incline — depending on your pace, it can take five hours to complete. It's approximately 5 miles round-trip, with more than 1,500 feet of elevation gain, and is suitable for older children who have some hiking experience. It is essential to wear good hiking shoes here, since parts of the trail are rocky and can get muddy and slippery after rain.

The trail's vistas and lush forests provide a breathtaking experience, especially during the winter rainy season when the foliage is at its greenest. While some may say that autumn is the best time of year to visit Maui, winter may be the loveliest time to do this particular trail. You can also do the trek during the summer dry season, but you'll miss the striking colors, rushing streams, and majestic cascades (like Makamaka'ole Falls) that are more pronounced after a heavy rain.