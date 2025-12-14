Maui's Cloud-Brushed Hiking Trail Is A Dramatic Ascent That Shines Brightest In Winter
Many know Maui as a beachy playground for surfing and whale watching. But while you're visiting this Hawaiian paradise, there's also a spectacular hiking trail you won't want to miss: the Waihe'e Ridge Trail in the northwestern part of the island, near the town of Wailuku. Imagine hiking high above the verdant landscape, surrounded by mist and clouds, gazing down at the extraordinary "Jurassic Park" type beauty — especially in the winter, when the trail is truly sublime.
The Waihe'e Ridge Trail is considered a hard or moderately difficult hike due to its steep incline — depending on your pace, it can take five hours to complete. It's approximately 5 miles round-trip, with more than 1,500 feet of elevation gain, and is suitable for older children who have some hiking experience. It is essential to wear good hiking shoes here, since parts of the trail are rocky and can get muddy and slippery after rain.
The trail's vistas and lush forests provide a breathtaking experience, especially during the winter rainy season when the foliage is at its greenest. While some may say that autumn is the best time of year to visit Maui, winter may be the loveliest time to do this particular trail. You can also do the trek during the summer dry season, but you'll miss the striking colors, rushing streams, and majestic cascades (like Makamaka'ole Falls) that are more pronounced after a heavy rain.
Embarking on the Waihe'e Ridge Trail
Regardless of which season you end up visiting, the best time to do this trail is in the early morning, when it's cooler. You'll also find fewer crowds and more available parking. To get to the Waihe'e Ridge Trail, take the Kahekili Highway (also known as Highway 340) to Maluhia Road, which leads to a parking lot at the trailhead. Once you park your car, it's just a few feet to the start of the trek. The Waihe'e Ridge Trail is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and entrance is free.
The trail begins with a steep incline, but the dirt paths are wide and comfortable to walk on. You'll find trail markers every half mile, so you're sure to stay on the right track. While there are several steep sections along the trail, there are also spots where you can stop and rest, so your adventure can be as rigorous or as leisurely as you decide. It's important to bring sunscreen, plenty of water, and snacks (granola bars are a quick and easy energy booster). Also, be sure to follow a safety protocol if you'll be hiking solo.
You can spot wildlife along the trail year-round, including a variety of bird species such as the Hawaii amakihi, gray francolin, and apapane. As you hike up the mountain, you'll arrive at many scenic lookout points, each offering a panoramic view of the cloud-brushed landscapes below. Once you reach the very top, you'll find a wooden lookout deck where you can take pictures and celebrate your rigorous climb. After conquering this trek, you can continue on to explore Maui's remote snorkeling sites and whimsical wildlife.