Visit Hawaii's Iconic Maui Island During This Underrated Time Of Year To Avoid Peak Crowds

Ditch the sweater weather for your swimsuit this fall and say "aloha" to an island getaway in the tropical sun. If you haven't heard, fall is a wonderfully underrated time of year to visit Hawaii's lush and iconic Maui island. Hawaii's second largest island, Maui is renowned for its many famous golden beaches, astonishing biodiversity, the spectacular Haleakala National Park, plus jaw-dropping views, exuberant rainforests, and sandy black beaches along the scenic Road to Hāna. Vacationing in Maui during the fall shoulder season is the ultimate escape, letting you revel in all of this incredible island splendor without the chaos of peak season crowds.

Another top reason fall is an excellent time to visit Maui is that the weather is still giving major summer vibes. All throughout September, October and November, expect sunny, low-humidity days that reach highs between the mid-70s and 80s. A passing shower isn't unheard of, but for the most part conditions are generally dry. The months of June through November are officially Hawaii's hurricane season but these are incredibly rare. Since 1950 only five hurricanes have caused Maui any significant damage.

Autumn's thinner crowds mean you can snag great deals on some of Maui's best beach resorts. You'll also have great luck finding competitive rates on airfare and rental cars, and an easier time booking popular tours and restaurants. And of course you'll be able to enjoy the best things to do on Maui with greater ease. Just be sure to reserve your spot in advance for essential experiences like the sunrise orientation at Haleakala National Park. The daily event, which gives visitors an overview of the park and its sacred significance, is a chance to marvel at Maui's famous, breathtaking sunrise accompanied by a traditional Hawaiian chant.