Visit Hawaii's Iconic Maui Island During This Underrated Time Of Year To Avoid Peak Crowds
Ditch the sweater weather for your swimsuit this fall and say "aloha" to an island getaway in the tropical sun. If you haven't heard, fall is a wonderfully underrated time of year to visit Hawaii's lush and iconic Maui island. Hawaii's second largest island, Maui is renowned for its many famous golden beaches, astonishing biodiversity, the spectacular Haleakala National Park, plus jaw-dropping views, exuberant rainforests, and sandy black beaches along the scenic Road to Hāna. Vacationing in Maui during the fall shoulder season is the ultimate escape, letting you revel in all of this incredible island splendor without the chaos of peak season crowds.
Another top reason fall is an excellent time to visit Maui is that the weather is still giving major summer vibes. All throughout September, October and November, expect sunny, low-humidity days that reach highs between the mid-70s and 80s. A passing shower isn't unheard of, but for the most part conditions are generally dry. The months of June through November are officially Hawaii's hurricane season but these are incredibly rare. Since 1950 only five hurricanes have caused Maui any significant damage.
Autumn's thinner crowds mean you can snag great deals on some of Maui's best beach resorts. You'll also have great luck finding competitive rates on airfare and rental cars, and an easier time booking popular tours and restaurants. And of course you'll be able to enjoy the best things to do on Maui with greater ease. Just be sure to reserve your spot in advance for essential experiences like the sunrise orientation at Haleakala National Park. The daily event, which gives visitors an overview of the park and its sacred significance, is a chance to marvel at Maui's famous, breathtaking sunrise accompanied by a traditional Hawaiian chant.
Fall in Maui is bustling with vibrant festivals and teeming with incredible biodiversity
Once you're in Maui, skip these Hawaii tourist traps and opt instead to hit the island's bustling fall festival scene. Join locals celebrating Native Hawaiian culture with arts, crafts, food, music, and more at the Festivals of Aloha, which run from mid-September through the end of October. Foodies won't want to miss the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival in Kaanapali, which brings together over 150 chefs, mixologists, sommeliers, and wine and spirits producers for a scrumptious, three day event in October. The Made in Maui County Festival, features locally-made products along with food trucks and live music — the perfect place to pick up authentic island souvenirs crafted by locals. You can jam out to traditional island sounds at the Maui Ukulele Festival, or indulge your Halloween spirit at the sprawling Kula Farms Pumpkin Patch.
Fall is arguably the best time of year for snorkeling and diving in Maui's magical underwater world. Ocean temperatures average 80 degrees and visibility can often exceed 100 feet. The waters are generally calm, particularly on the north and west sides of the island at exceptional snorkeling spots like Kapalua Beach, Honolua Bay, and Black Rock. You'll come face-to-face with an array of incredible creatures, from green sea turtles and manta rays to reef sharks and brightly-colored reef fish. Avid divers can explore the mysterious shipwrecks and lava caves at Lanai Cathedrals, and swim alongside hammerhead sharks by the neighboring island of Molokai.
You can fly into Maui's Kahului Airport (OGG), or into Honolulu International Airport (HNL) on Oahu and take a half hour flight from there. Multiple U.S. carriers operate direct flights to Maui leaving from several major cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, and Dallas.