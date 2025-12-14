Midwest Skiing Is More Affordable And Scenic Than Ever At Michigan's Secret Mountain Resort

To be clear, Mount Bohemia isn't the best place for learning how to snowboard or ski, nor for beginners to practice their skills. But with its open runs, snowy chutes, and expert off-piste terrain, it's an exciting and challenging destination for backcountry skiers. And without some of the usual infrastructure (like snow-making machines) blocking the views on the mountain, skiers and snowboarders can especially appreciate the surrounding scenery of steep, snow-covered cliffs and quiet forests.

Single-day ski lift passes, which can be purchased online, cost a budget-friendly $99 per person. An additional $25 per day gets you a FastPass to skip the line at the lifts. And a little extra ($112 plus fees) gets you a season pass with no blackout dates. The lifts typically run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., though you'll find extended hours on the weekend. You can rent skis nearby at Mont Ripley. Looking for more places to ski in Michigan? Check out Nub's Nob in Bay Harbor, one of America's most affordable ski resort towns.

Affordable on-mountain lodging makes the deal even sweeter. Mount Bohemia rents out simple cabins (starting at $150 per night, plus taxes and fees, for a cabin that sleeps six). Rates include guest passes to the resort's Nordic Spa and heated outdoor pool. On-mountain dining options include a cafeteria, an espresso bar, a pizza cabana, the Log Cabin Bar (at the Nordic Spa), and the North Pole Bar & Restaurant. If you're not already in the Midwest, the best way to access the resort is to fly into Marquette Sawyer International Airport (MQT) and rent a car to make the three-hour drive to Mount Bohemia.