Midwest Skiing Is More Affordable And Scenic Than Ever At Michigan's Secret Mountain Resort
It's no secret that skiing has become prohibitively expensive in some parts of the United States. Vail Resorts set a new record with single-day lift passes (during peak times) going for as much as $356 in the 2025-2026 season. And unfortunately for winter sports enthusiasts, ski-related expenses aren't always predictable. Thanks to dynamic pricing, the cost of a ski lift ticket literally changes with the weather at some popular mountain resorts. Luckily, there are still some places in the U.S. where you can ski or snowboard on a budget, including Mount Bohemia, a scenic but lesser-known resort in Michigan.
Tucked away in the Upper Peninsula, Mount Bohemia (nicknamed "Boho") has 625 skiable acres and some of the longest runs and highest vertical drops in the Midwest. At USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards in November, it placed third in the contest for "Best Ski Resort in North America." Those unfamiliar with the resort may wonder how Mount Bohemia could possibly compete with other contenders on the list, like Aspen Snowmass in Colorado, Killington Resort in Vermont, or Big Sky, Montana's top ski resort, home to the "biggest skiing in America."
The answer is relatively simple: in addition to being beautiful and affordable, Boho is set in a region that sees an average annual snowfall of 273 inches. But unlike most ski resorts, Mount Bohemia doesn't groom its slopes. The resort features only natural snow, so fresh powder remains untouched — and the rugged terrain is a winter wonderland for outdoor adventurers.
Hit the rugged, snowy slopes of Mount Bohemia
To be clear, Mount Bohemia isn't the best place for learning how to snowboard or ski, nor for beginners to practice their skills. But with its open runs, snowy chutes, and expert off-piste terrain, it's an exciting and challenging destination for backcountry skiers. And without some of the usual infrastructure (like snow-making machines) blocking the views on the mountain, skiers and snowboarders can especially appreciate the surrounding scenery of steep, snow-covered cliffs and quiet forests.
Single-day ski lift passes, which can be purchased online, cost a budget-friendly $99 per person. An additional $25 per day gets you a FastPass to skip the line at the lifts. And a little extra ($112 plus fees) gets you a season pass with no blackout dates. The lifts typically run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., though you'll find extended hours on the weekend. You can rent skis nearby at Mont Ripley. Looking for more places to ski in Michigan? Check out Nub's Nob in Bay Harbor, one of America's most affordable ski resort towns.
Affordable on-mountain lodging makes the deal even sweeter. Mount Bohemia rents out simple cabins (starting at $150 per night, plus taxes and fees, for a cabin that sleeps six). Rates include guest passes to the resort's Nordic Spa and heated outdoor pool. On-mountain dining options include a cafeteria, an espresso bar, a pizza cabana, the Log Cabin Bar (at the Nordic Spa), and the North Pole Bar & Restaurant. If you're not already in the Midwest, the best way to access the resort is to fly into Marquette Sawyer International Airport (MQT) and rent a car to make the three-hour drive to Mount Bohemia.