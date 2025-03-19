Montana's Premier Ski Resort Offers A Scenic Ride To One Of The Highest Skiable Peaks In The Country

Towering confidently over the legendary Yellowstone National Park, Lone Mountain boasts Big Sky Resort's skiable peak, measuring an impressive 11,166 feet. It is the star of Big Sky Resort, which at nearly 6,000 acres of skiable terrain is one of America's largest ski resorts with runs for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities. With an average of 400 inches of snowfall per year, the ski season typically lasts from late November through late April. Big Sky Resort's magnificent landscape, ranging from easy beginners runs to triple-black diamond slopes, is a winter sports wonderland, but one of the resort's most exciting developments is its new Lone Peak Tram, which whisks 75 passengers to the Lone Mountain summit in just three minutes.

Big Sky Resort is located about an hour's drive from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, right outside of the city of Bozeman, Montana's best college town. The best time to visit for ski season is between autumn and spring. However, Big Sky is still a destination after ski season, with mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding, golfing, and lake activities come summer, making it one of the best things to do outside of Glacier National Park.