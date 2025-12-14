This New York Hotel Has Reinvented Winter Travel With Cashmere, Caviar, And Personalized Luxury
With Manhattan's crisp air giving way to a winter wonderland draped in holiday lights, the Park Hyatt New York is marking the season with a new winter experience that reframes the cold-weather indulgence. Cashmere & Caviar – created in collaboration with circa-1815 heritage knitwear brand Pringle of Scotland and caviar house Petrossian — allows guests to pre-select scarves, socks, jumpers, and other pieces from Pringle's cashmere collection and have them delivered to their room upon arrival. These pieces are designed to keep guests warm as they enjoy an in-suite caviar tasting from Petrossian, an iconic Parisian brand that has supplied fine caviar for more than a century.
The Cashmere & Caviar experience at the Park Hyatt New York reinvents winter travel by providing guests with luxury knitwear and pairing it with a tasting from a caviar company widely used by restaurants that hold multiple Michelin stars. The service is available in the property's top suites as an add-on experience for $275 per guest, while the upper-tier Manhattan and Royal Suites include it in the room rate. A newer addition to the hotel's top floors, the Manhattan Suite spans 2,000 square feet and features floor-to-ceiling windows with skyline views. With partial Central Park views, the Royal Suite offers even more space at 2,300 square feet. Both command nightly rates in the five-figure range.
Personalized luxury at the Park Hyatt NYC
This curated offering points to a broader shift in luxury hospitality. Guests who were once satisfied with standard amenities now seek personalized luxury and a sense of insider access. Cashmere & Caviar speaks directly to that demand. When booking a suite, guests can select the Special Rates menu and enter "CASHMERE" in the Special Offer Code field to add the experience to their reservation. The package includes 30 grams of Petrossian Caviar Royal Daurenki, a signature Petrossian holder, a mother-of-pearl spoon and opener, homemade chips, crème fraîche, and a pair of Pringle of Scotland cashmere lounge socks.
Opened in 2014 at 153 W. 57th Street, the Park Hyatt New York serves as the flagship property of the Park Hyatt brand and occupies the first 25 floors of the One57 skyscraper. The hotel sits a block south of Central Park, the most filmed location in the world and America's No. 1 tourist attraction for 2025. Introduced as a brand in 1980, Park Hyatt represents the top tier of Hyatt's portfolio, and the New York flagship is classified as a Category 8 property, as per The Points Analyst. The Chicago-based hotelier previously topped out at Category 7, but it added another tier in 2018 to distinguish its highest-end hotels.
Fittingly, New York City was recently named the best U.S. winter destination for 2025. Visitors can reach Manhattan via several airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). Newark, the farthest from the hotel, is about 17 miles away. For rail arrivals, Grand Central Station, an iconic landmark, is only a mile away from the property, and Penn Station is less than 2 miles away. Hotel parking starts at $90 per day, without in-and-out privileges.