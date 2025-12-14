This New York Hotel Has Reinvented Winter Travel With Cashmere, Caviar, And Personalized Luxury

With Manhattan's crisp air giving way to a winter wonderland draped in holiday lights, the Park Hyatt New York is marking the season with a new winter experience that reframes the cold-weather indulgence. Cashmere & Caviar – created in collaboration with circa-1815 heritage knitwear brand Pringle of Scotland and caviar house Petrossian — allows guests to pre-select scarves, socks, jumpers, and other pieces from Pringle's cashmere collection and have them delivered to their room upon arrival. These pieces are designed to keep guests warm as they enjoy an in-suite caviar tasting from Petrossian, an iconic Parisian brand that has supplied fine caviar for more than a century.

The Cashmere & Caviar experience at the Park Hyatt New York reinvents winter travel by providing guests with luxury knitwear and pairing it with a tasting from a caviar company widely used by restaurants that hold multiple Michelin stars. The service is available in the property's top suites as an add-on experience for $275 per guest, while the upper-tier Manhattan and Royal Suites include it in the room rate. A newer addition to the hotel's top floors, the Manhattan Suite spans 2,000 square feet and features floor-to-ceiling windows with skyline views. With partial Central Park views, the Royal Suite offers even more space at 2,300 square feet. Both command nightly rates in the five-figure range.