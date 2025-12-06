Having Spent My Life Around New York City, This Iconic Landmark Is The Place I'd Miss Most If I Left

It might seem strange to bring people to a transit hub when they visit a city known for having some of the best live theater and art in the world, but if you ask me to show you around New York City, I'm definitely taking you to Grand Central Terminal. I've never lived very far from New York City, and this is one part of the commute that never gets old. I've seen Grand Central regularly since I was a child when my father put me on his shoulders to get a better look at "my friend the crab," known to others as the constellation Cancer.

Far from the glass and steel modernist skyscrapers that make up much of Manhattan's buildings from the mid-20th century, the opulent Beaux Arts Grand Central Station feels like a magnificent palace. However, this glorious building is for the people of New York — not its elite. Grand Central is one of the busiest train stations in the United States, with hundreds of thousands of people, locals, commuters, and visitors coming through the station every day.

No matter how many times I walk into the Main Concourse, I'm always struck by the sunlight streaming through the arched windows, the glimmering constellations on the vaulted ceiling high above, and the crowd rushing down its wide marble staircases and parting around its gleaming gold clock. More than a boat ride to the Statue of Liberty, the garish lights and crowds of Times Square, or an impressive nighttime view from the top of the Empire State Building, Grand Central feels like the heart of the city to me. It's the epitome of an essential New York experience: having the most mundane parts of daily life happening in stunningly beautiful places steeped in history.