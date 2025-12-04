2025's 'Best US Winter Destination' Is An Endlessly Popular City Escape With Christmas Charm
While you may expect most snowbirds to flock south for a winter vacation, it seems as though one chilly Northern metropolis is attracting travelers from all over this year. According to Tripadvisor's 2025 Winter Travel Index, travelers are overwhelmingly planning their wintertime vacations to New York City. NYC is at the top of the list for the most popular global destinations for domestic (U.S.) travelers, and traveling to the Big Apple is currently the fastest-growing domestic travel trend. According to Tripadvisor, New York beats out other popular warmer escapes like Key West, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada this winter.
However, this is no surprise for anyone who has had the pleasure of visiting the City That Never Sleeps during the holiday season, as New York is always bubbling with festive activities that make bearing the chilly weather worthwhile. This is perfect for the staggering percentage of travelers (as noted in the Tripadvisor Index) who prioritize experiences and planned activities during their vacations. Live like Buddy the Elf while exploring festive toy stores, copious ice skating rinks, and towering holiday decorations.
How to spend a Christmas escape in NYC
If you want to be the ultimate New York holiday tourist, you'd better not leave the city without spending a few hours at the Rockefeller Center. While it is certainly crowded during Christmas time, Rockefeller Center has some of the most iconic NYC holiday experiences. Go ice skating beneath one of the most breathtaking Christmas trees in the world, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. When you're done, peruse for gifts for the kiddos — or for your inner child — at FAO Shwarz. Head down West 50th Street to gawk at Radio City Music Hall's extravagant holiday decor, or head inside to attend the classic Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes.
You could also just spend days wandering the city's markets. Enjoy the exciting treats, shops, and activities of Bryant Park's Bank of America Winter Village, with its jewel-box-style shopping booths and ice skating. Alternatively, breathe in the fresh city air at Wollman Rink for some holiday skating or indulge in the Columbus Circle Holiday Market, complete with mouthwatering food stalls and kitschy holiday gift shops to enjoy, all alongside the charming sights and landmarks nestled in New York City's Central Park.
If you aren't planning on passing through Central Park, rest assured that there are plenty of other holiday markets to peruse, like the Union Square Holiday Market. One thing all of these markets have in common is that they're perfect places for holiday shopping, offering handcrafted and unique Christmas gifts. Even if you prefer spending your holidays in warmer climates, New York City's holiday scene makes it worth bundling up for some festive holiday magic.