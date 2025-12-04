2025's 'Best US Winter Destination' Is An Endlessly Popular City Escape With Christmas Charm

While you may expect most snowbirds to flock south for a winter vacation, it seems as though one chilly Northern metropolis is attracting travelers from all over this year. According to Tripadvisor's 2025 Winter Travel Index, travelers are overwhelmingly planning their wintertime vacations to New York City. NYC is at the top of the list for the most popular global destinations for domestic (U.S.) travelers, and traveling to the Big Apple is currently the fastest-growing domestic travel trend. According to Tripadvisor, New York beats out other popular warmer escapes like Key West, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada this winter.

However, this is no surprise for anyone who has had the pleasure of visiting the City That Never Sleeps during the holiday season, as New York is always bubbling with festive activities that make bearing the chilly weather worthwhile. This is perfect for the staggering percentage of travelers (as noted in the Tripadvisor Index) who prioritize experiences and planned activities during their vacations. Live like Buddy the Elf while exploring festive toy stores, copious ice skating rinks, and towering holiday decorations.