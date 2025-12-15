New Hampshire's Alpine Retreat Is A Family-Friendly Resort With Adventure All Year-Round
If you're itching to get on the slopes, you don't necessarily have to head out to massive ski resorts out West. One little New Hampshire town, just two hours north of Boston, is a beloved skiing destination, welcoming visitors of all ages and budgets. Located in Enfield, Whaleback Mountain offers everything you need for a day of fun — from hitting the powder in winter to enjoying the mountain and alpine surroundings once the snow has melted away.
Whaleback Mountain got its start as a ski area back in the 1950s, and it has since become a beloved community retreat. Today, Whaleback is managed by a nonprofit organization committed to giving families a place to enjoy nature, ski, and spend quality time together. In warmer months, the Whaleback Summer Day Camp entertains kids ages 5 to 10 with activities like volleyball, biking, arts and crafts, and nature exploration; the calendar is often filled with weekend entertainment like live music, community events, and festivals. Fall features fun seasonal events like Flannel Fest and Oktoberfest, while winter brings people together for Ugly Sweater and New Year's Eve parties. Once the temperatures drop, the winter ski season draws in everyone from beginner skiers to seasoned snow bunnies.
Beyond its 31 mountain trails, Whaleback also offers an on-site café, a winter pub, and a rental shop. For families without their own gear, ski and snowboard package rentals start at $45 per day for kids and $50 for adults. Whether you're coming for the powder in winter or summertime fun, Whaleback makes for a great family-friendly retreat, with fun to be had year-round.
Family skiing fun at Whaleback Mountain
Whaleback Mountain is fun for the whole family, with both youth and adult learning programs available. For kids, the Lil Skippers program helps young skiers ages 4 and under learn with the help of their parents, while the Beluga Explorers program is for ages 4 to 10, and the Gnarwals are for 11- to 14-year-old adventurers to explore more difficult terrain. Whaleback also offers vacation camps, after-school programs, and group and private lessons. While kids are learning their way around the slopes, adults can check out private and group lessons — the Intro to Snowsports is a great option for beginners, and the Adult 3-Week Skills Development program helps Level 1 and Level 2 skiers hone their skills.
Whaleback Mountain is on our list of the most affordable ski resort towns across America, which is something large families and groups will appreciate. Unlimited season passes start from just $99, and day passes range from $10 to $20, depending on your age and time of visit (kids 5 and under are free). Whaleback also welcomes skiers interested in uphill travel via skinning or snowshoeing. An uphill day pass is $10, or avid skiers can purchase an Uphill New England pass, which offers unlimited uphill access to 24 ski resorts in Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire, including Whaleback Mountain.
Planning your visit to Whaleback Mountain in New Hampshire
Whether you're interested in summer fun or winter skiing, Enfield can fill in the gaps when you aren't on Whaleback Mountain's trails. There are lots of trails in the surrounding area perfect for hiking and wildlife watching, as well as public boating ramps and plenty of places to fish. In wintertime, some routes, like the Northern Line Rail Trail (pictured), allow snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and dogsledding. Plus, the Appalachian Trail cuts through the heart of charming and picturesque Hanover, just about 20 minutes away from Enfield.
The Enfield Wildlife Management Area comprises over 1,000 acres of forest and wetlands, offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy birding, wildlife spotting, and hiking. One of its favorite walking routes, according to AllTrails, is the out-and-back Butternut Pond via Butternut Trail, which can be completed in under two hours. Other family-friendly recommended treks and nature areas in the surrounding Enfield area include the Colette Trail, Smith Pond, Cole Pond, and the Lower Shaker Wildlife Management Area.
Boston is the closest big city for visitors flying in, and out-of-towners have plenty of hotel and vacation rental options in the area surrounding the mountain, with stays averaging around $100 to $200 a night. Once you've had your fill of the mountain and Enfield, round out your trip by checking out other family-friendly attractions in the area, including the Enfield Shaker Museum, which teaches visiting families about the Shaker way of life through exhibits, programs, and historical artifacts. You can even book an overnight stay in The Great Stone Dwelling, a structure dating back to 1841.