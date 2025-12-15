New Hampshire's Alpine Retreat Is A Family-Friendly Resort With Adventure All Year-Round

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're itching to get on the slopes, you don't necessarily have to head out to massive ski resorts out West. One little New Hampshire town, just two hours north of Boston, is a beloved skiing destination, welcoming visitors of all ages and budgets. Located in Enfield, Whaleback Mountain offers everything you need for a day of fun — from hitting the powder in winter to enjoying the mountain and alpine surroundings once the snow has melted away.

Whaleback Mountain got its start as a ski area back in the 1950s, and it has since become a beloved community retreat. Today, Whaleback is managed by a nonprofit organization committed to giving families a place to enjoy nature, ski, and spend quality time together. In warmer months, the Whaleback Summer Day Camp entertains kids ages 5 to 10 with activities like volleyball, biking, arts and crafts, and nature exploration; the calendar is often filled with weekend entertainment like live music, community events, and festivals. Fall features fun seasonal events like Flannel Fest and Oktoberfest, while winter brings people together for Ugly Sweater and New Year's Eve parties. Once the temperatures drop, the winter ski season draws in everyone from beginner skiers to seasoned snow bunnies.

Beyond its 31 mountain trails, Whaleback also offers an on-site café, a winter pub, and a rental shop. For families without their own gear, ski and snowboard package rentals start at $45 per day for kids and $50 for adults. Whether you're coming for the powder in winter or summertime fun, Whaleback makes for a great family-friendly retreat, with fun to be had year-round.