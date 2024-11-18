The Appalachian Trail Cuts Through The Heart Of This Charming & Picturesque New Hampshire Town

New Hampshire is a top contender when it comes to finding the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., often referred to as a leaf peepers paradise, thanks to scenic driving routes like the Kancamagus Highway, one of America's most colorful roadways. Known as the safest state in America, New Hampshire is home to many picturesque towns with natural beauty, cultural appeal, and historic charm. One such gem is Hanover, located in the Upper Valley on the Connecticut River, bordering Vermont. The Appalachian Trail, a 2,200-mile-long hiking path through the Eastern U.S., cuts right through Hanover's downtown, drawing adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Surrounded by the breathtaking White Mountains, Hanover is also the location of the Ivy League Dartmouth College. With a youthful student culture and iconic red-brick buildings, this adds another layer of vibrancy to the city. Visitors can enjoy exciting cultural events, picturesque landmarks, endless outdoor pursuits, and browse trendy stores and eateries. Plus, numerous ski resorts are just nearby. The town is home to Jodi Picoult, bestselling author of "My Sister's Keeper," and features artistic attractions like the Hood Museum of Art and the Hopkins Center for the Arts, making Hanover a scenic and cultural escape in New England.