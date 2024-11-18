The Appalachian Trail Cuts Through The Heart Of This Charming & Picturesque New Hampshire Town
New Hampshire is a top contender when it comes to finding the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., often referred to as a leaf peepers paradise, thanks to scenic driving routes like the Kancamagus Highway, one of America's most colorful roadways. Known as the safest state in America, New Hampshire is home to many picturesque towns with natural beauty, cultural appeal, and historic charm. One such gem is Hanover, located in the Upper Valley on the Connecticut River, bordering Vermont. The Appalachian Trail, a 2,200-mile-long hiking path through the Eastern U.S., cuts right through Hanover's downtown, drawing adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
Surrounded by the breathtaking White Mountains, Hanover is also the location of the Ivy League Dartmouth College. With a youthful student culture and iconic red-brick buildings, this adds another layer of vibrancy to the city. Visitors can enjoy exciting cultural events, picturesque landmarks, endless outdoor pursuits, and browse trendy stores and eateries. Plus, numerous ski resorts are just nearby. The town is home to Jodi Picoult, bestselling author of "My Sister's Keeper," and features artistic attractions like the Hood Museum of Art and the Hopkins Center for the Arts, making Hanover a scenic and cultural escape in New England.
Explore central Hanover's downtown hub
Hanover's downtown offers quirky, character-filled storefronts and a mix of shops, boutiques, cafes, and eateries. Alongside recognizable brands, downtown Hanover invites visitors to shop at small local businesses. Left Bank Books offers used books, Red Kite Candy has gourmet sweet treats, Farmhouse Pottery offers handcrafted earthenware, and Lemon Tree Gifts features unique souvenirs and gifts. The Dartmouth Co-op store on Main Street is also a must for college memorabilia.
Hanover has a thriving cafe culture and culinary scene for when you need to refuel (especially if you're doing the Appalachian Trail!). My Brigadeiro serves Brazilian sweets and hot drinks, while Umpleby's Bakery & Café is ideal for artisanal baked goods. Lou's Restaurant & Bakery, a beloved local institution dating back to the 1940s, is a must-visit for delicious breakfasts and comfort food. Dartmouth students celebrate all-night study sessions with a morning visit to Lou's for a big breakfast, a fun event known on campus as the "Lou's Challenge."
The downtown area is best explored on foot and is easily walkable. Day trippers will be pleased to hear that metered parking is available across town. A tip: Parking on Dartmouth's campus is free for the public on weekends and after 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Take a tour of Dartmouth College's historic campus
Dartmouth College's historic campus is one of Hanover's top attractions. Many of the grand red-brick buildings date back to the early 19th century, with Webster Cottage, built in 1780, being one of the oldest buildings on site — a favorite for history buffs. Many of its buildings are visually striking and designed in Georgian, Colonial, and Romantic architecture.
The college offers free student-guided campus tours, but self-guided tours are also available (just grab a map from the admissions office). Tour highlights include being taken through the campus green, the library, chapel, and more. One TripAdvisor reviewer shared, "A very beautiful campus in a very nice town. The buildings are wonderful old New England style structures. The libraries are incredible. Very rich in history and tradition." Located just steps from the center of town, the campus is an easy access point for exploring other landmarks.
The Green, a picturesque grassy expanse at the heart of Dartmouth, is an ideal spot for picnics or watching games of frisbee or hacky-sack. The Hood Museum of Art, owned by Dartmouth and located at the college campus, recently underwent a $50 million expansion and renovation. It houses over 65,000 objects and works of art! The Hopkins Center for the Arts is another cultural gem, hosting theater productions and musical performances year-round.