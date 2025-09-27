Itching To Get On The Slopes? These Resorts Out West Are Some Of The First That Open For The Season

The 2025-2026 ski season kicks off especially early in Colorado's Rocky Mountains and California's Sierra Nevada ranges, home to some of the best ski resorts in the West. In fact, many of the best ski resorts in America are located in the West, thanks to the region's deep snowfall, massive mountains, and varied terrain. These mountain ranges are considered some of the snowiest places in America due to the West Coast and Pacific storm patterns, which sometimes dump as much as 400 inches of snow a year on the mountains.

Unsurprisingly, the Rockies and Sierra Nevada are the first of America's mountain ranges to get early-season snowfall and the first to open to skiers, with Keystone, Colorado, set to open first in mid-October and Loveland following suit later in the month. Breckenridge, Colorado, and Brian Head, Utah, both plan to welcome skiers in the first week of November, with California's Mammoth and Colorado's famous Vail Mountain opening a week later in mid-November. Heavenly and Northstar, two of California's prime Sierra Nevada resorts in the mountains above Lake Tahoe, are set to launch their seasons toward the end of November in tandem with Park City Mountain in Utah and Schweitzer in Idaho.

While deep powder might not be on the radar quite yet, these dates are estimated to bring at least partial openings of each resort's upper-lifts and ski slopes. These projected opening dates are based on long-range meteorology predictions, historic snowfall data, and each resort's snowmaking abilities. That said, Mother Nature will always have the final say, so it's important to keep in mind that these dates are tentative. Watch the forecast before you plan your autumn ski trip.