Itching To Get On The Slopes? These Resorts Out West Are Some Of The First That Open For The Season
The 2025-2026 ski season kicks off especially early in Colorado's Rocky Mountains and California's Sierra Nevada ranges, home to some of the best ski resorts in the West. In fact, many of the best ski resorts in America are located in the West, thanks to the region's deep snowfall, massive mountains, and varied terrain. These mountain ranges are considered some of the snowiest places in America due to the West Coast and Pacific storm patterns, which sometimes dump as much as 400 inches of snow a year on the mountains.
Unsurprisingly, the Rockies and Sierra Nevada are the first of America's mountain ranges to get early-season snowfall and the first to open to skiers, with Keystone, Colorado, set to open first in mid-October and Loveland following suit later in the month. Breckenridge, Colorado, and Brian Head, Utah, both plan to welcome skiers in the first week of November, with California's Mammoth and Colorado's famous Vail Mountain opening a week later in mid-November. Heavenly and Northstar, two of California's prime Sierra Nevada resorts in the mountains above Lake Tahoe, are set to launch their seasons toward the end of November in tandem with Park City Mountain in Utah and Schweitzer in Idaho.
While deep powder might not be on the radar quite yet, these dates are estimated to bring at least partial openings of each resort's upper-lifts and ski slopes. These projected opening dates are based on long-range meteorology predictions, historic snowfall data, and each resort's snowmaking abilities. That said, Mother Nature will always have the final say, so it's important to keep in mind that these dates are tentative. Watch the forecast before you plan your autumn ski trip.
Keystone, Colorado, opens in mid-October
Colorado consistently ranks as the state with the best skiing in the U.S. thanks to its iconic ski towns, unbeatable après ski culture, and dedicated winter community. Keystone will likely be the first ski area in the Vail Resorts family to open for the 2025-2026 season. On the resort's official site, Keystone's opening day is slated for "as soon as conditions allow," with estimates pointing to the middle of October. However, Keystone had similar estimations for last year's ski season but ended up delaying the opening date to November 2.
For locals and frequent skiers, the Epic Pass allows access to all 42 Vail Resorts worldwide, which include resorts across the U.S., Europe, Japan, and even Australia. The best value option for those planning to ski for more than seven days during the season (at any of Vail's resorts) is the Epic Season Pass. The pass starts at $816 per adult with blackout dates, or $1,097 for unrestricted access at the time of writing. Among a list of benefits and discounts, the pass allows skiers and riders to make use of a new program to get half-price tickets for friends. For shorter ski trips, the Epic Day Pass is suitable for those skiing between one and seven days over the course of the season and costs anywhere from $60 to $723. Compared to the cost of a Lift Ticket purchased at the resort kiosk on the day, these passes can save visitors up to 65%, provided they are purchased before the season starts.
Loveland, Colorado, opens in late October
Just 56 miles east of Denver on Interstate 70, the Loveland Ski Area has become a Colorado favorite for locals seeking a day trip from the capital. This smaller, independent ski resort, recommended as an easy way to dodge ski resort crowds, is expected to open soon after Keystone in late October. With a reputation for its optimistically early opening dates, this resort has started spinning its lifts as early as October 29 for the past five years. On The Snow predicts the resort will open on October 31, 2025, and run throughout winter until as late as May 10, 2026. With a projected season lasting 198 days, Loveland regularly stays open for up to six months of the calendar. The resort's unique two-base set-up — Loveland Valley and Loveland Basin, linked by a free shuttle service – provides access to 1,800 acres of skiable terrain across 94 marked runs. The resort sits at an impressive elevation of 13,010, making it one of the highest resorts in the country.
Loveland might be lesser-known than some larger Colorado ski resorts, but it fits into the pack with some incredible expert terrain, particularly impressive for those willing to hike to score untouched backcountry powder. This is all made possible by the extreme snowfall that graces the resort. With snow levels averaging 422 inches per season, Loveland officially has the second-highest snowfall average of Colorado's resorts. To accommodate the competent crowd and fresh powder laps, the resort offers free snowcat shuttles into its northern bowls. Unlike Colorado's nearby glitzy resorts affiliated with the Epic or Ikon Pass, Loveland keeps things refreshingly simple and affordable. Parking is free here, and while there is no on-site lodging, skiers will find a ski and repair shop, ticket office, and a single base lodge for food and warming up.
Breckenridge, Colorado, opens November 7
For the past three seasons, Breckenridge has stuck to a pattern of opening on the second Friday of November: November 8th in 2024 and November 10th in 2023. Following this trend, the resort is set to open on November 7th, 2025. Lovingly called "Breck" by locals, this resort is cherished for its intimate mountain town, where historic Victorian-era buildings, an arts district, and year-round alpine activities give it a reputation as a central Colorado historic area.
The resort itself sits at a base elevation of 9,600 feet, with the peak elevation at Peak 8 reaching 12,998 feet. The ski area is made up of five peaks, numbered Peaks 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, and is home to the highest lift in North America, with the ability to ski right down into the village. Up to 58% of the resort's 2,908 acres of skiable terrain is classified for advanced to expert riders and skiers.
Along with other Vail-affiliated ski resorts, Breckenridge is expected to host an exciting opening weekend with concerts and special events to mark the occasion. The 2025 opener will kick off with pre-opening breakfast offerings, music, and giveaways, followed by BBQ and après ski at Kenosha, after cruising the first laps of the season. Peak 8 is typically the first lift to run on the first day of the season. With opening day heading up the festivities, Breck is particularly well known for its year-round stacked events calendar, which features ski and snowboard film premieres, live music concerts, and, this year, a particularly exciting snowboarding competition known as the Rockstar Energy Open.
Brian Head, Utah, opens November 7
It might not be the first Utah ski resort to pop to mind, but Brian Head is set to be the state's first to open for the 2025 winter season. With the highest base elevation in the state of Utah, Brian Head's village sits at 9,600 feet, with a peak elevation of 11,300 feet in the mountains. Utah is known for having some of the deepest and freshest snow in the West, and Brian Head is no exception. Each year, the ski area welcomes an average of 360 inches of light, fluffy powder. The resort is compact, with just eight high-speed lifts giving skiers quick access to the more than 650 acres of runs.
The only Utah resort on the list of early openers, Brian Head is an uncrowded, intimate, and affordable ski resort where lift tickets start as low as $14 per day at the time of writing when purchased well in advance, rising to a peak of $73 on certain prime days between Christmas and New Year's Eve. The resort is affiliated with the Power Pass, which includes a series of season passes offering access to 12 mountains across the country. Brian Head's 2025-2026 winter season is scheduled to open on November 7. The resort is projected to stay open until mid-May 2026, spinning lifts for 142 days over the winter season. Unlike Utah's more popular ski resorts clustered around Salt Lake City, this one is located in the heart of Dixie National Forest near Zion National Park. In terms of big-city access, it's closer to Nevada's Las Vegas (around 200 miles or three hours' drive) than it is to Salt Lake City, which is 245 miles north of the resort.