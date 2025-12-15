5 Changes Coming To Delta Air Lines In 2026

One of the big changes coming to Delta Air Lines in 2026 are new ways to get from America to Europe. If you're around the Boston area, you can now fly from Boston Logan International Airport to Madrid's sun-splashed plazas and walkable streets, beginning on May 6. Just 10 days later, on May 16, you can set off for the French Riviera's Nice Airport to indulge in some relaxation.

If you're flying from the Big Apple, there are three new routes to choose from. New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) earned the title of the "Most Luxurious" in America by AllClear Travel Insurance in 2024, and from 2026, you can fly from there to the lovely city of Olbia on the island of Sardinia to enjoy its coves and beaches, beginning on May 20. If your 2026 resolution is to relax with a glass of the finest port in Portugal, you can fly straight from JFK to Porto beginning on May 21. And on June 7, Delta is launching a flight from JFK to Malta, where you can check out UNESCO World Heritage sites that include the city of Valletta, some beautiful temples, and the prehistoric Ħal-Saflieni Hypogeum.

The West Coast isn't left out here. Delta has added two routes from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Beginning May 6, you can fly from Seattle to Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International Airport to visit the Colosseum, eat an unhealthy amount of gelato, and explore the history of the Roman Empire. From May 7, you can also fly directly from Seattle to the gorgeous city of Barcelona, Spain.