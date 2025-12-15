5 Changes Coming To Delta Air Lines In 2026
The new year is on the way! While the holiday season is packed with celebrations, parties, and time with family and friends, the new year brings with it possibilities, and, of course, change. Perhaps you're about to embark on a trip to a city or country you've never been to before, and if you're flying with Delta Air Lines, you should know about the changes it's making in 2026. While some of these adjustments only affect higher-tier seats and SkyMiles Medallion members with high status, others bring new experiences for everyone flying with the airline.
Atlanta-based Delta was named one of AirHelp's best airlines in America for 2025, and there are some big improvements coming to its Medallion elite status members next, as well as one drawback. If you're flying in Delta One or Delta First cabins, you're in for a tasty treat. On some planes, you'll find more space in many of the seats, and that's always a cause for celebration. Everyone will discover some new offerings in Delta's in-flight entertainment system, and there are new routes to Europe being added as the year goes on. You can check them out just in time to plan your next travel adventure.
Delta's new routes for the summer of 2026
One of the big changes coming to Delta Air Lines in 2026 are new ways to get from America to Europe. If you're around the Boston area, you can now fly from Boston Logan International Airport to Madrid's sun-splashed plazas and walkable streets, beginning on May 6. Just 10 days later, on May 16, you can set off for the French Riviera's Nice Airport to indulge in some relaxation.
If you're flying from the Big Apple, there are three new routes to choose from. New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) earned the title of the "Most Luxurious" in America by AllClear Travel Insurance in 2024, and from 2026, you can fly from there to the lovely city of Olbia on the island of Sardinia to enjoy its coves and beaches, beginning on May 20. If your 2026 resolution is to relax with a glass of the finest port in Portugal, you can fly straight from JFK to Porto beginning on May 21. And on June 7, Delta is launching a flight from JFK to Malta, where you can check out UNESCO World Heritage sites that include the city of Valletta, some beautiful temples, and the prehistoric Ħal-Saflieni Hypogeum.
The West Coast isn't left out here. Delta has added two routes from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Beginning May 6, you can fly from Seattle to Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International Airport to visit the Colosseum, eat an unhealthy amount of gelato, and explore the history of the Roman Empire. From May 7, you can also fly directly from Seattle to the gorgeous city of Barcelona, Spain.
New perks for travelers flying in Delta's higher seating tiers
There has been a standing joke about the quality of airplane food for years. However, if you're flying in a Delta One or Delta First cabin, you'll be able to enjoy new Spanish-inspired menus and wine-pairings from chef Josè Andrés. If you're not familiar with his work, Andrés has a string of accomplishments including awards from the James Beard Foundation, Humanitarian of the Year in 2018, a National Humanities Medal from President Barack Obama, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 40 restaurants, his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, and two Michelin stars. Basically, your tummy is in for a treat.
Besides food, size is always a big issue when we're talking about flying, but in 2026, Delta is adding more widebody aircraft for its transatlantic routes. On these planes, you'll be able to choose from seating options in Delta One, Delta Premium Select, and Delta Comfort, with more space. Delta One offers you features like lie-flat seats so you can get some rest on the way to your destination, as well as access to the Delta One Lounges at JFK, Boston's Logan, Los Angeles' LAX, and Seattle-Tacoma airports. (There are also 56 Delta Sky Clubs available around the world.) Delta Premium Select and Delta First have larger seats, priority services, and more, while Delta Comfort has expedited boarding, extra legroom and overhead bin space.
Changes to Delta's in-flight entertainment in 2026
No matter which cabin you decide to fly in, there are some changes coming to Delta's in-flight entertainment system. First, fliers in 2026 will be able to enjoy some YouTube videos from the sky. The new Delta-YouTube partnership, which was announced early in the year at CES 2025, will allow you to watch over 300 (so far) videos, podcasts, and music playlists. Podcasts and videos include some of the creators you probably already know and subscribe to, such as MrBeast, Mel Robbins, Mother Goose Club, Nick DiGiovanni, Michelle Khare, and Kinigra Deon. From October 1, 2025, SkyMiles members who are logged onto the free Delta Sync Wi-Fi on domestic flights can get a 14-day free trial of YouTube Premium as well.
There's another change to Delta's entertainment that anime fans will love: Delta has also partnered up with Crunchyroll, which will now allow travelers to watch curated Crunchyroll anime content on the in-flight entertainment system. You can also use the Delta Sync Wi-Fi for SkyMiles members to watch. There are titles like "My Roommate is a Cat," "Horimiya," "Fruits Basket," and more. Crunchyroll has 15 million subscribers at the time of this writing, and if you haven't ventured into the world of anime, you now have the perfect opportunity to check it out.
Changes to Delta Air Lines' Medallion program in 2026
If you fly Delta Air Lines regularly, you might be part of its Medallion program which gives elite status to frequent fliers who spend a certain amount of money. The changes will affect those with Platinum and Diamond status. These tiers can pick from a number of Choice Benefits, which vary between each status. In case you're not familiar with the program, it goes by the amount of money you spend on Delta and partner flights per year, how much you spend using a qualifying credit card, and how much you spend on Delta Vacations. To reach Platinum status, you'll need to spend $15,000, and for Diamond status, you'll need $28,000. For each dollar, you get a Medallion Qualification Dollar, or MQD.
Changes to the Medallion program will begin with the new Medallion year starting on February 1, 2026. When they start, you can choose from a number of options. One perk allows you to give one of the lower Medallion tiers as a present to four family members or friends (an increase from two). You can also choose bonus miles, and the totals are higher now. Platinum bonus miles go from 30,000 to 35,000, and Diamond goes from 35,000 to 40,000. The third change raises the travel vouchers option, with Platinum going from $300 to $350 and Diamond going from $350 to $550. However, one perk is getting a bit worse: If you choose a credit for your American Express statement, Platinum is now allowed $250, down from $400, and Diamond is dropping from $700 to $500. Everything else will stay the same for Medallion members.