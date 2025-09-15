'Europe's Best-Kept Secret' Is One Of Its Most Walkable Cities With Sunny Plazas And Soulful Flavor
Many people travel to Spain every summer in search of sun, sea, and sangria. Along with its many beach destinations, the country also offers some of the best city breaks in Europe. Madrid, Spain's capital, is often described as "Europe's best-kept secret," a title once bestowed by The Washington Post. The reasons are plenty: Its tapas scene, lively plazas, and much-loved vermouth-hour tradition — an hour dedicated to drinking vermouth and chatting with friends. What's not to love about Madrid?
The city lies around 13 miles from Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport, and you can get to the city center in under 30 minutes by car. Like most of Europe, public transportation is pretty frequent, so you can take a 20-minute metro ride from the airport to Nuevos Ministerios for just $2 to $3, then continue south by subway to reach the center.
Summer in Spain can be sticky-hot, with highs reaching around 88 degrees Fahrenheit. For those looking to do a lot of walking, spring is often a more pleasant time to visit. May, with an average high near 70 degrees Fahrenheit, is ideal and coincides with blooming gardenias and hibiscus. Keep in mind that June and July often bring packed-out plazas due to the many festivals, so if you dislike crowds, consider avoiding these months. Whether you're planning your first European vacation or you're a seasoned explorer, Madrid deserves a spot at the top of your list.
Stroll around Madrid's sunny plazas
Europe has many small, walkable cities, but in 2024, Madrid was deemed Spain's most walkable city thanks to its clean air and streets designed with pedestrians in mind. Walk Score also gave Madrid a 100 out of 100, calling it a "walker's paradise," so bring your comfiest shoes. The city offers plenty of centrally located hostels, hotels, and Airbnb apartments, along with a few heritage hotels for those seeking a more luxurious, historic stay, such as The Palace in the Plaza de las Cortes.
Madrid's bustling plazas define each neighborhood, often showcasing some of the city's best architecture and famous landmarks. Arguably the most famous is Plaza Mayor, formerly Plaza del Arrabal, which was home to Madrid's main market until the late 16th century. It's just a 5-minute walk from Puerta del Sol, where Kilometre 0 marks the starting point of every major road in Spain. It's also less than 10 minutes from the stunning Royal Palace of Madrid, so bring your camera.
Parque del Retiro is one of Tripadvisor's highest-rated Madrid attractions. One reviewer described it as "a perfect place to relax or go for a stroll." Don't forget sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat to shade your face — it's so easy to get sunburned in the park and open plazas. From there, you can wander along the Calle de Alcalá until you reach the famed Las Ventas Bullring, considered the most important in the world. Bullfighting season runs from March through October, and nearby restaurants often add bull meat dishes to their menus during that time.
Sample soulful city flavors
Madrid is easily one of Europe's best foodie cities, and eating your way through it like a local – Madrileños, as they are known — is the ideal way to experience its multitude of flavors. This means eating five meals a day instead of three. Breakfast typically includes pastries and coffee, so start at historic La Mallorquina, which has been baking fresh pastries daily since 1894. It's never too early to begin tapas tasting, so after breakfast, head to Mercado de San Miguel, the covered food hall next to Plaza Mayor. In bad weather, you can enjoy its many delicacies without worrying about anything raining on your parade (or your paella). On sunny days, Calle de Jesús is lined with bars serving endless tapas and raciones. Sample tasty chorizo, plump olives, and exquisitely prepared seafood, then wash it down with a mouthwatering tipple such as a tinto de verano.
Madrid-based chef Dabiz Muñoz, who has earned Michelin stars, secured the top spot at the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Best Chef Awards, and now owns three popular restaurants in the city: DiverXO, RavioXO, and StreetXO. The latter is the closest to the city center and a great place to dine if you want something influenced by an array of global flavors.
For your last meal, don't miss dinner at the oldest restaurant in the world. just a 2-minute walk from Plaza Mayor. Sobrino de Botín, which first opened in 1725, is considered by many visitors to be worth the high price for its cultural significance. Book in advance to ensure you get a table. One Tripadvisor reviewer called it "a truly memorable experience steeped in tradition and charm." Buen provecho!