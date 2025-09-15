'Europe's Best-Kept Secret' Is One Of Its Most Walkable Cities With Sunny Plazas And Soulful Flavor

Many people travel to Spain every summer in search of sun, sea, and sangria. Along with its many beach destinations, the country also offers some of the best city breaks in Europe. Madrid, Spain's capital, is often described as "Europe's best-kept secret," a title once bestowed by The Washington Post. The reasons are plenty: Its tapas scene, lively plazas, and much-loved vermouth-hour tradition — an hour dedicated to drinking vermouth and chatting with friends. What's not to love about Madrid?

The city lies around 13 miles from Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport, and you can get to the city center in under 30 minutes by car. Like most of Europe, public transportation is pretty frequent, so you can take a 20-minute metro ride from the airport to Nuevos Ministerios for just $2 to $3, then continue south by subway to reach the center.

Summer in Spain can be sticky-hot, with highs reaching around 88 degrees Fahrenheit. For those looking to do a lot of walking, spring is often a more pleasant time to visit. May, with an average high near 70 degrees Fahrenheit, is ideal and coincides with blooming gardenias and hibiscus. Keep in mind that June and July often bring packed-out plazas due to the many festivals, so if you dislike crowds, consider avoiding these months. Whether you're planning your first European vacation or you're a seasoned explorer, Madrid deserves a spot at the top of your list.