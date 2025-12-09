America's 5 Best Airlines For 2025, Per A New Study

These days, it seems like online forums and the news are chock-full of air travel horror stories. On the more trivial end, there's the tale of Finnair's weird "cleaning mishap" that created cancellations and delays. And on the severe end, there are hundreds of incidents of mayhem in the skies caused by increasingly unruly passengers lashing out at cabin crew and disrupting flights. While at times it can be funny and relatable to hear about flights going horribly wrong, it's also refreshing to understand what airlines are doing right — and that's exactly what one organization aims to do in its 2025 study.

AirHelp relies on its team of experts and innovative technology to advocate for air passenger rights. In order to produce its AirHelp Score study, a ranking of the best airlines, the organization looked at three areas — customer opinions, on-time performance, and claim processing — and analyzed data for 117 airlines from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. For the first ranking factor, the company surveyed more than 11,500 passengers across over 60 countries, asking them to rate "very good" to "very bad" on five elements of their in-flight experience: entertainment, cleanliness, food, comfort, and staff. For the second factor, AirHelp used its own database to identify how many flights landed on time. And for the third factor, AirHelp gathered data on the number of valid compensation claims each airline received, how it handled the claims, and how many it paid out. And the results are in, published in a report released in November of 2025.

The rankings are for global airlines, but the list can be sorted by region and country, making it possible to see the top-performing domestic airlines. We narrowed down AirHelp's list to U.S.-based airlines to determine the five best domestic carriers for 2025.