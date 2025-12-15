Wisconsin's Town Surrounding A Scenic Lake Has Camping, A Walkable Downtown, And Artsy Charm
Tucked in the hills of western Wisconsin is a quaint lakeside escape, with a flair for the arts and a passion for the outdoors. The charming town of Menomonie offers a blend of whimsical artistry and peaceful natural spaces to its visitors. You'll feel right at home here, whether you're soaking up sun rays by the lake or enjoying one of the local parks. If you love the water, you are in luck, because a world of aquatic sports awaits.
Menomonie is located a 71-mile drive east of Minneapolis in Dunn County. It is built around beautiful Lake Menomin, an oasis of camping and recreation. Visitors can sleep under the stars in local campgrounds, then wake up to lakeside adventures and nature walks. Various city parks provide opportunities for spotting rustic nature sculptures, birdwatching, and wildlife viewing. Much like the nearby town of Amery, this lakeside destination boasts a charming downtown and year-round beauty. From kayaking to cross-country skiing, you can find plenty of exciting activities around the lake and nearby natural areas, no matter what season you visit.
Menomonie's downtown district is a gorgeous area to stroll around, enchanting visitors with historic stone buildings, artsy sculptures, and colorful murals. It's no secret that Wisconsin houses some hidden Midwestern gems, but this whimsical town will surprise you with unexpected art and exquisite architecture. You can explore vintage candy shops, where you can try unique sweets, then visit a cozy cafe to contemplate your purchases over hot chocolate.
Camping and outdoor activities in Menomonie
Overnight visitors can enjoy camping at Twin Springs Camping Resort, featuring a selection of primitive camping, cabins, and RV sites. This complex has access to 50 miles of trails, a swimming pool, a game room, and boat rentals. It sits on the stunning Red Cedar River, known for its quiet waters and prime fishing. Another great camping site on Red Cedar is Ma's Irvington Campground & Rentals. Besides staying in Ma's tent and RV sites, guests can rent kayaks, canoes, and inner tubes for a fun day on the water. Bald eagles are common around here, so you might see one diving for fish as you float downstream.
Few things top the sound of chirping birds in the morning and fresh air in your lungs as you get ready to explore the wilderness. Just make sure to brush up on your camping hacks to make your outdoor stay go smoothly. Once you pack up your campsite, hit the trails and see what sights await you. You can get some gorgeous nature shots as you meander along hiking paths, like the 14.5-mile Red Cedar State Trail, that take you through wooded corridors and rustic bridges.
There are also scenic parks around the lake, like Wakanda Park, where you can enjoy serene walks and visit cool sculptures. Art seems to be everywhere in this town, creating excellent photo opportunities. For something a little different, the lake's Cemetery Island houses the historic Evergreen Cemetery, a lovely graveyard dating back to 1873. Walk along the shady paths to visit old graves amidst the pine trees, providing a hauntingly beautiful backdrop for the wildlife that roam this peaceful site.
Menomonie has a vibrant downtown scene
Now that you've explored the town's breathtaking natural spaces, it's time to head back to civilization. Menomonie has a charming downtown district that's pedestrian-friendly and easy to navigate. As you stroll along its lively streets, you'll see red brick buildings, beautiful stone architecture, and colorful murals painted on walls. In the heart of downtown is the University of Wisconsin's Stout campus, featuring a charming bell tower ringing proudly every quarter-hour.
While there are some cool sculptures to check out around the university, like a colorful piece resembling a xylophone near the Arts building, these creative creations are not solely restricted to the campus. As you wander the picturesque streets, you'll see various works of art. There's a series of sculptures, collaged from scrap metal, then transformed into butterflies, pigs, and harps. Murals abound in this town, welcoming visitors to Menomonie with various painted images of local landmarks. Other murals depict vibrant eagles and owls in bright hues; there's even one outside C&J's Candy Store & Scoop Shoppe of a strawberry milkshake.
Main Street is home to vibrant shops and restaurants, as well as a historic theater. Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts is a stunning venue where you can see musical performances, films, and plays. It has a downstairs lounge, The Spirit Room, featuring an array of signature cocktails, beer, and wine. Built to commemorate a young woman who died at the young age of 19, the theater strives to maintain the same decor as it had when it opened in 1889. It's fascinating to see the hand-painted stencils decorating the walls, colorful stained glass windows, and carved wooden frames giving this building so much character. It even has an original pipe organ, originally powered by water, in the process of being restored.