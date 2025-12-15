Wisconsin's Town Surrounding A Scenic Lake Has Camping, A Walkable Downtown, And Artsy Charm

Tucked in the hills of western Wisconsin is a quaint lakeside escape, with a flair for the arts and a passion for the outdoors. The charming town of Menomonie offers a blend of whimsical artistry and peaceful natural spaces to its visitors. You'll feel right at home here, whether you're soaking up sun rays by the lake or enjoying one of the local parks. If you love the water, you are in luck, because a world of aquatic sports awaits.

Menomonie is located a 71-mile drive east of Minneapolis in Dunn County. It is built around beautiful Lake Menomin, an oasis of camping and recreation. Visitors can sleep under the stars in local campgrounds, then wake up to lakeside adventures and nature walks. Various city parks provide opportunities for spotting rustic nature sculptures, birdwatching, and wildlife viewing. Much like the nearby town of Amery, this lakeside destination boasts a charming downtown and year-round beauty. From kayaking to cross-country skiing, you can find plenty of exciting activities around the lake and nearby natural areas, no matter what season you visit.

Menomonie's downtown district is a gorgeous area to stroll around, enchanting visitors with historic stone buildings, artsy sculptures, and colorful murals. It's no secret that Wisconsin houses some hidden Midwestern gems, but this whimsical town will surprise you with unexpected art and exquisite architecture. You can explore vintage candy shops, where you can try unique sweets, then visit a cozy cafe to contemplate your purchases over hot chocolate.